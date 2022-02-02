Ottawa police have made a third arrest in relation to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests that have shut down parts of Ottawa since Friday.

Police said Wednesday morning they have charged a 48-year-old Quebec man for making threats and comments on social media while he was in Ottawa.

Police did not release the man's name, but siad he is facing charges of uttering threats and counselling to commit an indictable offence.

Trucks remain on Wellington Street in downtown Ottawa, although the number of demonstrators is dwindling. Police said Tuesday night about 250 remained on and around Parliament Hill. Organizers of the protest say they plan to stay "as long as it takes for freedom to be restored."

In a news release issued Wednesday morning, organizers said they plan to remain in Ottawa until governments across Canada "end all mandates associated with COVID-19."

"The number of participants who have travelled from every region of Canada to be in Ottawa was a surprise even to us," spokesperson Tamara Lich said in the release. "It was a bit overwhelming at first from a logistical point of view, but we are now well organized and are settling in."

The protest, which began on Friday but saw the largest group of demonstrators on Saturday, has caused disruption for downtown residents and forced the continued closure of local businesses, including the Rideau Centre mall.

Ottawa police are holding a briefing Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m., during which Chief Peter Sloly will provide an update on the demonstration. You can watch that briefing live on this page.

Last night, police said a 29-year-old Ottawa man was arrested Tuesday and charged with mischief under $5000 in connection with an incident on Saturday and a 37-year-old Ottawa man was arrested on Sunday and charged with carrying a weapon to a public meeting.

So far, police have confirmed 13 active investigations. They involve various allegations, including bribery, threats, assault and dangerous driving.

The Ottawa Police Service has set up a dedicated hotline to report any criminal activity related to the demonstration. Hate-motivated incidents can be reported to 613-236-1222 ext. 5015. Other crimes can be reported to 613-236-1222 ext. 7300.

Police said Tuesday that eight complaints have been made to the hotline, three of which are being investigated by hate crime investigators. Police also said "some progression" has been made in the investigation into the desecration of the National War Memorial.

"We want to be very clear, both for the current demonstrations and any planned demonstrations: Illegal activity will not be tolerated," a media release said.

'We actually respect the city of Ottawa'

Area residents have complained of sleepless night because of the noise from the downtown core since the weekend. But one member of the convoy said that the demonstrators are staying within Ottawa noise bylaws.

"The horns have not been honking all night long the past few nights. They actually stick within the Ottawa bylaw. There are no horns honking between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.," Jeff Gaudry, who came from Vernon, B.C., told CTV Morning Live on Wednesday.

“The weekend when everyone was here, there was quite a bit of a celebration going on," he added. "But the people that are here right now, we actually respect the city of Ottawa. The streets have never been cleaner."

In their news release, convoy leaders said they regret that Ottawa residents are "bearing this inconvenience."

""Our message to the citizens of Ottawa is one of empathy. We understand your frustration and genuinely wish there was another way for us to get our message across," organizer Chris Barber said in the release.

Rideau Centre closed

The Rideau Centre, in the heart of downtown, will remain closed for the remainder of the week because of the protest. In a statement, the mall's owner Cadillac Fairview says, “Out of an abundance of caution as the events in downtown Ottawa continue to progress and based on direction from Ottawa Police Services and the City of Ottawa, CF Rideau Centre will remain closed to the public for the remainder of the week. The shopping centre expects to be closed from Wednesday, February 2 to Sunday, February 6, pending any new guidance from Ottawa Police Services and the City of Ottawa.”

Three museums--The Canadian Museum of Nature, the Canadian War Museum, and the Canadian Museum of History--announced they would not be reopening today, as scheduled, because of the ongoing disruptions related to the demonstration, and would remain closed until Feb. 9.

Former Ottawa police Chief Charles Bordeleau referred to the demonstration as "an occupation" of the city while speaking on CTV News at Noon Tuesday, but stressed he supported the actions of police to not inflame tensions. Ontario Premier Doug Ford called on protesters to "move on", while Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino dismissed suggestions by Somerset ward Coun. Catherine McKenney to have the RCMP take over command of policing the demonstration from the Ottawa Police Service.

The city of Ottawa is turning its thoughts now to the weather. A system is expected to bring 10 to 20 cm of snow between now and Friday, which could create problems downtown if heavy trucks and other vehicles refuse to move.

"The City is currently reviewing different options and plans for snow clearing in the downtown area given the weather forecast for the coming days. As the situation with the demonstration remains fluid, contingencies are being put in place," a statement said Tuesday.