OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are appealing for more information from the public regarding a reported attack in Vanier in May.

Police said a 43-year-old man was found with what they called "extensive facial injuries" in the area of Deschamps Avenue and Durocher Street at around 9 p.m. May 21. Witnesses said two men attacked the victim without provocation and then ran toward Carillon and Baribeau streets.

The suspects are described only as men in their 30s.

Investigators are asking residents in this area who may have video surveillance or doorbell camera footage, or anyone with information about this incident who has not yet spoken to police, to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5166.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca