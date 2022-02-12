A downtown councillor is calling on Mayor Jim Watson and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take action to end the 16-day demonstration and blockade.

Ottawa police, meanwhile, say more charges have been laid.

"Prime Minister: the federal government must immediately provide the 1800 resources that have been requested. You told the City to ask. We did. You must deliver. Take control of your capital," Coun. Catherine McKenney wrote on Twitter.

"Mayor Watson: the City of Ottawa is paralyzed and unable to contain and end the occupation. Put in place a leader who will apply all necessary measures to end this. Take control of your city."

The call comes as Ottawa police expect a surge of trucks, vehicles and people into the downtown core today, to join the approximately 400 vehicles parked on Wellington Street and other roads calling for an end to COVID-19 restrictions.

Police said in a media release Saturday morning that 140 criminal investigations are underway. Police have made 26 arrests and handed out more than 2,600 tickets alongside Ottawa Bylaw. A stolen vehicle bound for the protest was also seized, police said, making it the second stolen vehicle linked to the occupation.

Ottawa police alleged that demonstrators were aggressive overnight toward officers. Police said they were "refusing to follow directions, overwhelming officers, and otherwise subverting enforcement efforts."

Police also say they are working with Ontario's Ministry of Transportation on a truck violation initiative, which has so far resulted in three vehicles being taken out of service and 10 charges for issues such as moving violations, document offenses, lapsed inspection, and daily log infractions.

"We have a plan to end this unlawful occupation and await the necessary reinforcements to do so," police said in their release. "Enforcement of new emergency measures will begin following their formal implementation by the province."

Premier Doug Ford has declared a state of emergency, saying it will give authorities more tools to help stop the "illegal occupation of Ottawa." The city of Ottawa will be seeking an injunction to address the "flagrant" bylaw violations in the so-called "red zone" on Wellington Street and downtown Ottawa. Provincial emergency measures came into effect Saturday morning, according to the premier's office.

MORE DEMONSTRATORS COMING: POLICE CHIEF

After seeing fewer people and vehicles in the downtown core this week, Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly says police are expecting the same number of vehicles and demonstrators this weekend as last weekend.

"We know more unlawful demonstrators are considering coming this weekend," Sloly said.

"Again our message to you is do not come. If you do and you commit unlawful acts, there will be consequences to the fullest extent possible."

Residents reported hearing loud music and horns throughout Friday night as the protest continued in downtown Ottawa. CTV News reporter Mackenzie Gray reported Friday evening a VIP deck and a massive big screen have been installed at Wellington and O'Connor Street. CTV News reporter Annie Bergeron-Oliver reported a giant vehicle tent was also set up on Wellington Street.

Friends, it’s time to check-in on Ottawa’s nightlife!



As I reported yesterday, Ottawa’s second hottest club, Wellington St, was undergoing renos but they’ve gone bigger than I could imagine



They’ve added a massive big screen behind the DJ, to accompany the VIP deck #ottnews pic.twitter.com/UWUK5r3mc1 — Mackenzie Gray (@Gray_Mackenzie) February 12, 2022

Deputy Chief Steve Bell says Ottawa police will be focusing on neighbourhood safety this weekend in areas around the protest zone.

"The Ottawa Police Service is better equipped and better resourced to deal with this anticipated influx. We continue to develop our surge and contain strategy, and all available officers will be on duty," Bell said.

"Our focus is upholding public safety in neighbourhoods adjacent to the red zone. Unlawful activity from spitting on the sidewalk to hate crimes will be strictly enforced."

Police say the strategy for the weekend continues to be "surge, enforce and contain."

"We continue to harden the downtown core while deploying all available resources," Sloly said.

On Monday, Mayor Jim Watson sent a letter to the federal and Ontario governments, requesting 1,700 additional officers and 100 civilians to assist the police service in dealing with the demonstration. The chief says Ottawa police still don't have a definitive answer on what additional resources will come to Ottawa.

Since the demonstration began on Jan. 29, Ottawa police say 25 people have been arrested and more than 1,700 tickets issued.

COMMUNITY SOLIDARITY MARCH

A group of local citizens plan to hold a rally Saturday afternoon at Lansdowne Park to express opposition to the convoy.

"We have serious concerns about how governments have handled the pandemic, but we say no to how the far right is mobilizing discontent. We shouldn’t be afraid to walk down the street in our own neighbourhoods," says a webpage promoting the event.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and will include a 3 km march. Organizers say there is no intention to engage with convoy protesters.

Another event is also set to take place at Lansdowne Park at 11 a.m.

The Pro-Ottawa Rally describes itself as a gathering that will "focus on helping citizens of Ottawa, particularly in the downtown core, experience a moment of peace."

There are two rallies being planned on Saturday in #Ottawa in @CapitalWard at Lansdowne. The first without a March at 11am that will meet up with a larger rally at 1pm with a March included. For residents, frontline workers and our schools. #ottnews #OccupationOttawa pic.twitter.com/QiqKVsqvZa — Shawn Menard (@ShawnMenard1) February 12, 2022

'FEAR AND INTIMIDATING TACTICS', DEMONSTRATORS SAY

As word of the fines of up to $100,000 for blocking critical roads under Ontario's state of emergency spread, demonstrators said they have no plans to leave.

A man sits in a hammock outside West Block on Parliament Hill on the 15th day of a protest against COVID-19 restrictions that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa, on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

"These fear and intimidating tactics aren't going to work, we are here for the long haul," said Daniel. "You are going to have to fine us into oblivion and put us all in jail, because we aren't going anywhere."

Steve has been at the demonstration since Day 1.

"Why fine people a ridiculous amount of money when you can just lift the mandates."

INJUNCTION TO STOP NOISE, IDLING

The city of Ottawa is asking the courts for an injunction to stop the noise, idling and fireworks in the demonstration zone.

On Friday, the city's legal counsel appeared before the Ontario Superior Court of Justice to obtain an injunction to address the "evidence of flagrant and repeated violations" arising from the ongoing protests. Residents have complained about horns, idling, fireworks and other issues during the 16-day demonstration.

"This action is an effort to restrain the observed widespread disregard by many of those involved in the demonstration for the rule of law and for municipal by-laws enacted to promote the health, safety, and well-being of residents and visitors," City Solicitor David White said.

Council will receive more details about the possible injunction on Monday.

ROAD CLOSURES

Ottawa police warn there will be sporadic closures of highway off-ramps, roads and interprovincial bridges this weekend due to the demonstration in Ottawa.

There will be lane closures on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge until 6 a.m. Monday.

The Alexandra Bridge is closed all weekend to vehicle traffic.

The Portage Bridge is closed, except the southbound lanes is open for essential workers.

RA CENTRE CLOSED THIS WEEKEND

The RA Centre is closed Saturday and Sunday due to the ongoing demonstrations in Ottawa.

"We have become aware, through the media and social media posts that the RA has been identified as an unsanctioned staging location for the Trucker Convoy (being called the Blue-Collar Convoy)," the RA Centre said in a statement on its website.

"This unauthorized activity has precipitated us to take the extraordinary measure of CLOSING and securing the RA Centre and property on Saturday, February 12 and Sunday, February 13."

Regular RA programs, activities and services will resume on Monday.

The parking lots are blocked off with cement barriers.