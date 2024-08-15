Ottawa pet food bank seeing high demand

Many people consider pets to be part of the family, and affordability challenges can create problems filling bowls on the floor as much as they do filling plates on the table.

The Ottawa Humane Society (OHS) operates a pet food bank at its West Hunt Club headquarters.

Pop-up locations operate regularly as well.

OHS president and CEO Sharon Miko tells Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa at Work with Patricia Boal demand for the service continues to grow.

More information is available online.