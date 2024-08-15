OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa pet food bank seeing high demand

    Many people consider pets to be part of the family, and affordability challenges can create problems filling bowls on the floor as much as they do filling plates on the table. Many people consider pets to be part of the family, and affordability challenges can create problems filling bowls on the floor as much as they do filling plates on the table.
    Share

    Many people consider pets to be part of the family, and affordability challenges can create problems filling bowls on the floor as much as they do filling plates on the table.

    The Ottawa Humane Society (OHS) operates a pet food bank at its West Hunt Club headquarters.

    Pop-up locations operate regularly as well.

    OHS president and CEO Sharon Miko tells Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa at Work with Patricia Boal demand for the service continues to grow.

    More information is available online.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News