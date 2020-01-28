OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health confirms one person in Ottawa has been tested for the Coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Ottawa Public Health was made aware that a test for novel Coronavirus has been ordered for one patient in Ottawa.

“At this time, there are no lab confirmed cases of novel Coronavirus in Ottawa,” Ottawa Public Health confirmed to CTV News in an e-mail.

OPH would not comment on the person’s identity saying it cannot disclose the individual’s health information. It is likely the patient presented with flu like symptoms, and had some connection with the area in China at the centre of the outbreak.

Testing is done by the Public Health Ontario Laboratory. If the case is confirmed, the test will then be sent National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg.

So far in Canada, there are two confirmed cases of Coronavirus, both patients are from the Toronto area, and a new “presumptive” case in BC.

BREAKING - Ottawa Public Health confirms one person in Ottawa has been tested for the #coronavirus . OPH says others have presented to hosp. for assessment after they’ve travelled. OPH is working w/ hospitals on case by case basis. @ctvottawa — Megan Shaw (@meganshawCTV) January 28, 2020