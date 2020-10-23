OTTAWA -- An Ottawa pastor is facing a charge of sexual assault connection to an alleged incident in 2019.

Ottawa police received a complaint in March 2019 about an incident that occurred at a private home involving a male in his 20s.

Police say investigators determine the victim came into contact with the man, who was an active pastor at an Ottawa area community service organization, when he was doing community work at the time.

Brian Matthew Markle, 54, of Ottawa is charged with one count of sexual assault. Markle will appear in court on Nov. 26.

Police believe there may be other victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.