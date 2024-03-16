Ottawa passengers trapped in Mexico for days after Flair Airlines cancels flights

A dream vacation to Cancun became a nightmare for 180 people after flights home were delayed for multiple days.

Passengers of Flair Airlines flight F8-9960, most of whom are Canadian, were meant to return to Ottawa Thursday night. Instead, they experienced a cycle of waiting in shuttles, at gates and on planes that failed to depart – before being shuttled back to hotels to try again the next day.

"We take about an hour to board and then we sit on the plane for another hour and a half/two hours – all for them to tell us the navigational system is still not working," said passenger Erika Carley.

In a statement to CTV News, Flair Airlines says maintenance issues were behind the continued delays.

"We have been working diligently to resolve it as quickly as possible," said vice president of flight operations Matt Kunz.

"Our team has maintained constant communication with affected passengers, offering alternative options such as hotel accommodations and bookings with other airlines, while ensuring compliance with Air Passenger Protection Regulations."

Passengers tell a different story.

"They never offered to buy any other tickets," said passenger Liz-Dan Heslinga

"There is no communication from Flair, we have had zero clue what is going on," said another passenger, Erica Stan.

“[We are] herded like cattle to busses, sitting on uncooled planes, given ham and cheese on white bread as a ‘substantial’ meal yesterday at 11 p.m.," said Kevin Scott.

Saturday afternoon, passengers boarded a Flair Airlines flight, only to have it cancelled once again – the fourth time in a row.

"It's ridiculous, we got a lot of kids on here," said Drew Cameron from his seat. "Some of them are disabled, some of them with issues."

"We need help. We need somebody to help us."

CTV News interviewed Tulli Pershaw and his brother Jayden earlier in the month. The young boys were excited to be heading on their first March break vacation.

The Flair Airlines counter at Ottawa's international airport on Saturday, March 16, 2024. (Sam Houpt/CTV News Ottawa)On Saturday, the boys were at their breaking point.

"We get on [the plane] and then we sit there forever and then they kick us off," said Tulli. "I just want to go home."

With life on pause for days, travelers say they will be seeking compensation.

"I’m supposed to be getting ready to start my roofing season, so I should be on out with my trucks and trailers," said Zachary Scott-Pershaw.

“We think we deserve something whether we're going to have to fight for it, but I think we’re going to fight for it," said Carley.

In a late update on Saturday evening, a relative of one of the passengers said the flight is in the air and the families are returning home.

Yet, Flair's woes may not be over.

Air Passenger Rights president Gábor Lukács says the incident has opened Flair Airlines up to legal action.

"Flair was required to rebook passengers within nine hours of the original departure time of its own flight and buy passengers a ticket on the next available competitor flight home," he said.

"The passengers can and should sue Flair for all damages incurred for hotels, meals, lost wages."

Lukács says the Canadian government has a history of being lax on airlines when it comes to upholding Air Passenger Protection Regulations.

"Flair is skirting its obligations under the law and the government is turning a blind eye to that," he said.

"It just seems that there is absolutely no genuine interest by the government to do something."