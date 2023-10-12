Ottawa paramedics to use taxis to transport some patients to 'alternate destinations' for health care this fall

Ottawa paramedics will rely on taxis to transport low acuity patients to alternate destinations best suited for their immediate healthcare needs this fall instead of hospitals, as officials look to decrease the number of paramedic transports to hospitals.

A report from Ottawa Paramedic Chief Pierre Poirier for the emergency preparedness and protective services committee outlines plans for a pilot project to use taxis instead of ambulances to transport select low acuity patients to "a destination that is best suited for meeting their immediate and individual health care needs."

Paramedics responded to 140,772 calls for service between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, up 3.6 per cent from the same period in 2022. The report says Ottawa paramedics spent 72,784 hours in offload delay in Ottawa hospitals in the first nine months of the year, up 7.2 per cent from the same period last year.

Starting Nov. 1, the Ottawa Paramedic Service will begin piloting the use of local taxis to transport select low acuity, "less urgent (CTAS 4) and non-urgent (CTAS 5) patients to alternate destinations," according to the report.

"The most likely patient population to be held for significant amounts of time in hospital offload delay is lower acuity patients," Poirier writes.

"This is also the most likely population to benefit from safe, alternate transportation via taxi. Taxi service will only be arranged after patients have been fully assessed by the Ottawa Paramedic Service and it is determined the individual does not require further treatment or transportation by a paramedic. All individuals transported safely by taxi will receive a follow-up call from a paramedic within 24 hours."

The report says the safe alternate transporting pilot project aims to "further mitigate" the impacts of offload delay and reduce occurrences of level zero in hospitals.

"Offload delay at local hospitals continues to be a significant contributor to 'level zero' events in Ottawa," Poirier writes.

"In the first nine months of 2023, the Ottawa Paramedic Service was at level zero 1,088 times for a total of 32,697 minutes. In 2022, the Ottawa Paramedic Service was at level zero 1,313 times for a total of 53,885 minutes."