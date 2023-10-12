Ottawa paramedics to use taxis to transport some patients to 'alternate destinations' for health care this fall
Ottawa paramedics will rely on taxis to transport low acuity patients to alternate destinations best suited for their immediate healthcare needs this fall instead of hospitals, as officials look to decrease the number of paramedic transports to hospitals.
A report from Ottawa Paramedic Chief Pierre Poirier for the emergency preparedness and protective services committee outlines plans for a pilot project to use taxis instead of ambulances to transport select low acuity patients to "a destination that is best suited for meeting their immediate and individual health care needs."
- FULL REPORT: Read the full report from Ottawa Paramedic Chief Pierre Poirier that outlines the pilot project
Paramedics responded to 140,772 calls for service between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, up 3.6 per cent from the same period in 2022. The report says Ottawa paramedics spent 72,784 hours in offload delay in Ottawa hospitals in the first nine months of the year, up 7.2 per cent from the same period last year.
Starting Nov. 1, the Ottawa Paramedic Service will begin piloting the use of local taxis to transport select low acuity, "less urgent (CTAS 4) and non-urgent (CTAS 5) patients to alternate destinations," according to the report.
"The most likely patient population to be held for significant amounts of time in hospital offload delay is lower acuity patients," Poirier writes.
"This is also the most likely population to benefit from safe, alternate transportation via taxi. Taxi service will only be arranged after patients have been fully assessed by the Ottawa Paramedic Service and it is determined the individual does not require further treatment or transportation by a paramedic. All individuals transported safely by taxi will receive a follow-up call from a paramedic within 24 hours."
The report says the safe alternate transporting pilot project aims to "further mitigate" the impacts of offload delay and reduce occurrences of level zero in hospitals.
"Offload delay at local hospitals continues to be a significant contributor to 'level zero' events in Ottawa," Poirier writes.
"In the first nine months of 2023, the Ottawa Paramedic Service was at level zero 1,088 times for a total of 32,697 minutes. In 2022, the Ottawa Paramedic Service was at level zero 1,313 times for a total of 53,885 minutes."
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
First Canadian evacuation flight from Israel lands in Athens, 130 passengers on board
The first Canadian Armed Forces evacuation flight airlifting Canadian citizens and their families out of Israel has safely landed in Athens, with approximately 130 passengers on board, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday afternoon.
WARNING: GRAPHIC 'Most of the people were dead,' volunteer medic in Israel reports, upon arriving to help
A volunteer medic who arrived in southern Israel the day after a surprise incursion by Hamas told CTV News he is operating in survival mode while helping identify the dead.
'Fed up' with decline of French, Quebec seeks tuition hike for out-of-province students at English universities
The Quebec government is proposing an increase in tuition fees for international and out-of-province students attending English-language universities as a way to protect the French language.
Canada committing $10M in humanitarian aid to help in Israel, Gaza
Canada is giving an initial $10 million in humanitarian assistance for urgent needs in Israel and the Gaza Strip. 'We're working around the clock to support you, we will continue to follow the situation as it evolves, and continue our efforts with international partners,' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, speaking in Yellowknife.
WATCH Gaza invasion would be 'brutal' and cause heavy casualties: security expert
As the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip is pummelled by airstrikes and the Israeli military prepares for a possible ground invasion, a security and terrorism analyst is warning that any inclusion by Israel into Gaza would lead to 'brutal' door-to-door combat that may favour Hamas militants.
BREAKING Sask. government's 'Parents' Bill of Rights' officially introduced in legislature
The provincial government's 'Parents' Bill of Rights' was introduced and is being read a first time in the Saskatchewan Legislature on Thursday.
Important to understand 'why this pressure cooker exploded': Canadians on Israel-Hamas war
There are almost 5,000 Canadians registered in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank and many more in Canada with family and friends caught in the Israel-Hamas war. CTVNews.ca shares some of their stories.
Pharmacare would cost public sector billions more a year, but save economy money: report
The parliamentary budget officer says a single-payer universal drug plan would cost federal and provincial governments an additional $11.2 billion in the first year, and $13.4 billion in five years.
More than 90 per cent of people killed by western Afghanistan quake were women and children, UN says
More than 90 per cent of the people killed by a 6.3-magnitude earthquake in western Afghanistan last weekend were women and children, UN officials reported Thursday.
Atlantic
-
Deal between Ottawa, HRM said to fast-track 2,600 homes
A new deal between the federal government and the Halifax Regional Municipality will reportedly fast-track the construction of thousands of housing units.
-
P.E.I. village votes to investigate councillor who displayed anti-Indigenous sign
A village in southeastern Prince Edward Island has ordered an investigation into a councillor who displayed a sign on his property denying the existence of residential school graves.
-
Halifax police warn public about release of man convicted of sexual assault
Halifax police are advising the public of the release of a man convicted of sexual assault, robbery, and forcible confinement, among other charges.
Toronto
-
Toronto police boosting presence amid Israel-Hamas war: chief
Toronto's police chief says the community can expect to see an enhanced police presence in the face of "global online threats" stemming from the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Ontario reading, writing and math scores see little improvement in 2023
Ontario students’ math and literacy scores have not seen a big improvement over the last year, according to new data released by the Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO).
-
Male student stabbed outside Toronto high school: police
Toronto police say they are on scene after a student was reportedly stabbed outside a Toronto high school Thursday afternoon.
Montreal
-
'Fed up' with decline of French, Quebec seeks tuition hike for out-of-province students at English universities
The Quebec government is proposing an increase in tuition fees for international and out-of-province students attending English-language universities as a way to protect the French language.
-
'I don't know if they're still alive': Montreal woman fears for family's safety in Gaza
Palestinians in Montreal are watching neighbourhoods in Gaza being destroyed in Israeli retaliation for this weekend's violence.
-
First Canadian evacuation flight from Israel lands in Athens, 130 passengers on board
The first Canadian Armed Forces evacuation flight airlifting Canadian citizens and their families out of Israel has safely landed in Athens, with approximately 130 passengers on board, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Former nun, 97, charged in historical sexual assaults at northern Ont. residential schools
A 97-year-old Ottawa woman is facing charges involving sexual assault allegations at northern Ontario residential and day schools in the 1960s and 70s.
-
Manitoulin suspect charged with second-degree murder
A Sagamok First Nation suspect has been charged with second-degree murder after the victim of a stabbing last month died from their injuries.
-
Here's how to leave bedbugs behind when you travel home: expert
Bedbugs are taking over some French cities, which one expert says could happen in Canada unless people are careful when they travel.
London
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman testifies: Religion played a 'big role' in early childhood
Defence lawyers for Nathaniel Veltman, 22, told the jury Thursday morning they will call evidence in his defence, starting with the accused.
-
Number of new daycare spots announced for London, Ont.
The Minister for Education was in London on Thursday promoting previously announced funding for licensed child care spaces.
-
$1 million in fentanyl and other drugs seized after drug trafficking probe
Seven people have been arrested and police seized almost $1 million worth of drugs after a probe into drug trafficking in Chatham-Kent, involving police services in London, Windsor, and St. Thomas.
Winnipeg
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Winnipeg's Jewish community on heightened alert amid ongoing Israel-Gaza war
Increased security measures are in place in Winnipeg at Jewish institutions amid the escalating Israel-Gaza war as former Hamas leaders have called for a day of mobilization around the world.
-
'Greedy, greedy cash grab': Short-term rental operator decries new regulations proposed by city
The city is considering new rules and restrictions to regulate short-term rentals, including Airbnbs. It is welcome news for the hotel industry, but the association representing short-term rental operators is calling it a 'greedy cash grab.'
-
Councillors call for name change on new section of Bishop Grandin
A former Manitoba premier could become the namesake for a newly constructed section of the former Bishop Grandin Boulevard.
Kitchener
-
What happens next for the people the K-W Symphony owes money to?
Around three weeks after the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony filed for bankruptcy, its creditors met inside the Conrad Centre for the Performing Arts in Kitchener to hear about what to expect going forward.
-
Police release new video in connection to Uptown Waterloo homicide
Police are asking to speak to two individuals seen in new security video, in connection to an Uptown Waterloo homicide in September.
-
Police searching for eight suspects in Conestoga Mall theft
Waterloo regional police are looking for eight males in connection to a significant theft at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo Tuesday evening.
Calgary
-
Man, possibly armed, arrested on Thursday morning: police
Calgary police arrested a man Thursday morning after they say he was threatening passersby with a weapon.
-
Flames assistant GM Chris Snow to be laid to rest following memorial service
A memorial service for the Calgary Flames' Chris Snow will be held Thursday afternoon.
-
10 things to do in and around Calgary this weekend (Oct. 13-15)
Here's a look at just 10 of the things you and your family can do in and around Calgary this weekend:
Saskatoon
-
Sentencing delayed for Sask. care home worker who sexually abused disabled residents
A man charged with sexually assaulting multiple victims while working at a Saskatchewan care home was supposed to be sentenced Wednesday.
-
Watch as Saskatoon's police plane tracks a speeding motorcycle
The Saskatoon police posted dramatic video on Monday of a motorcycle driving at excessive speeds around the city, including in a residential area.
-
Pre-trial begins for Sask. RCMP officer charged with murder
A hearing to determine what evidence can be used in the trial of a former RCMP officer accused of killing a 26-year-old man was held in Prince Albert on Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
ASIRT wraps investigation into death, injury of civilians at scene of Edmonton police officer deaths
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has concluded its review into a death and injury of civilians, which both happened at the scene of where two Edmonton Police Service officers were killed earlier this year.
-
Oilers coach says team 'laid an egg' in 8-1 loss to Canucks
Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl scored the lone goal for Edmonton in the first game of the 2023-24 season.
-
Abducted woman found safe, man wanted for kidnapping
A woman who Mounties believe was kidnapped from her home in northern Alberta at gunpoint has been found safe.
Vancouver
-
Coyote that was attacking homeless people in Prince George found, killed
Conservation officers in Prince George are confident they found and killed a coyote that was attacking homeless people in the city, some of whom were bitten in the face by the animal.
-
Vancouver gas prices jump 10 cents overnight
Gas prices saw a sudden spike in Vancouver Thursday and an expert says volatility at the pumps is expected to last at least another month.
-
Truck with blown tire plunges into Okanagan Lake after crash
A driver whose truck blew a tire, crashed into another vehicle and plunged into Okanagan Lake was able to free himself by breaking a window, according to authorities.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sask. government's 'Parents' Bill of Rights' officially introduced in legislature
The provincial government's 'Parents' Bill of Rights' was introduced and is being read a first time in the Saskatchewan Legislature on Thursday.
-
Sask. RCMP respond to serious collision near Kisbey
Carlyle RCMP are on the scene of a serious collision on Highway 13, near Kisbey, Sask.
-
Vigil held in Regina in memory of those killed in Hamas attacks
A vigil was held in Regina Wednesday night in memory of those killed during recent deadly attacks by Hamas in the Israel-Gaza war that is now into its sixth day of fighting.