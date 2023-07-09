Ottawa paramedics respond to more than 30 suspected overdoses this weekend

Ottawa police are sounding the alarm about drug overdoses in the city.

In a tweet, police said officers responded to 19 suspected overdoses on Saturday and another three Sunday morning.

We have seen a high number of suspected or reported overdoses this weekend. Police responded to 19 suspected overdoses in a 24 hour period on Saturday. This morning, three more suspected overdoses have been reported. In many of these cases, several doses of Narcan were… pic.twitter.com/qwh4vUW9Bo — OPS Operations (@DutyInspector) July 9, 2023

"In many of these cases, several doses of Narcan were administered by police, passersby and emergency responders to revive people," police said.

Ottawa Paramedic Service spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps told CTV News Ottawa on Monday that paramedics responded to more than 30 incidents over the weekend, 20 of which required hospitalization. He could not confirm whether anyone died.

Health agencies have been warning about drug overdoses in the region this summer. Ottawa Public Health data showed emergency room visits in May due to opioid overdoses reached a level not seen since July 2020, including a year-over-year jump from 88 hospital visits in May 2022 to 117 in 2023.

Last July, five people died of suspected overdoses in one week.

Last month, the federal government announced $1.9 million in funding for Pathways to Recovery's Safer Supply Ottawa Program through Health Canada's Substance Use and Addictions Program, to help provide a safe supply of drugs for users to help lower the risk of overdose from toxic supply on the street.

Advocates encourage residents to carry naloxone kits with them and learn how to administer if witnessing an overdose. The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act also provides some legal protection for people who call 9-1-1 to get help for an overdose.