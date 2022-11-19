Ottawa outlines childcare and funding supports available if education workers go on strike

The city of Ottawa is working with its existing childcare service providers to provide free childcare to frontline healthcare workers and staff in licensed child care settings if education workers go on strike.

The Children's Services Department is monitoring the possible strike action through the weekend to provide information to parents on possible childcare options if schools are closed to in-person learning.

Talks continue this weekend between the Canadian Union of Public Employees and the Ontario Government as a Monday strike deadline looms. CUPE has said its 55,000 members will go on strike Monday morning if a deal is not reached.

The Ontario government says if school support staff go on strike, the children of frontline healthcare workers and staff in licensed childcare settings will be given access to free childcare.

Ottawa's director of Children's Services says the city of Ottawa is working with its existing service providers "who are interested and have a pre-existing general operating funding agreement" to provide funding to cover the cost of care for eligible families.

"Eligible families can inquire about no cost care directly from their service provider," Jason Sabourin said.

"Service providers with capacity are encouraged to offer placements to children of eligible health care and child care workers."

FEE SUBSIDY SUPPORTS

In a memo to council, Sabourin says the Ontario government has made funding, regulatory and policy changes to permit the operation of camps and licensed childcare programs in the event of a strike.

Child care fee subsidies will be available for families living in Ottawa who financially qualify subject to program availability. Families can apply for the fee subsidies using the online Child Care Registry and Waitlist.

"Families who are receiving fee subsidies will be permitted to attend a full-day program in centre-based or licensed home-based child care. These services would be at no additional costs from their current monthly parental fee," Sabourin said.

FULL DAY SUPPORTS AVAILABLE TO FAMILIES

The city says licensed Extended Day Programs and Before and After School Programs will be permitted to offer a full-day program on instructional days if schools are closed to in-person instruction.

"Impacted families are encouraged to contact their service provider or their school-based childcare site to inquire about program availability," Sabourin said, adding families can also look for childcare options through the Child Care Registry and Waitlist.

"Many childcare service providers are still assessing their operational capacity to determine if full day programs can be offered to existing families.

The city adds the Children Services department is monitoring the situation through the weekend and will provide updates through Ottawa.ca/childcare as the situation evolves.