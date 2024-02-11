Ottawa OPP stop two drivers on Highway 417 going up to 170 km/h

Ontario Provincial Police say two drivers are facing stunt driving charges after being stopped on Highway 417 Saturday night.

In a post on Twitter, OPP said the first driver was clocked at 169 km/h before being stopped and was also charged with careless driving for allegedly trying to evade police.

Another busy night for #OttawaOPP members! The first driver was stopped near Moodie and #Hwy417. Also charged with Careless Driving after attempting to evade police. The 2nd driver was in the HOV lane! 30 Day DL suspension and 14 Day vehicle impoundment! #StuntDriving ^mf pic.twitter.com/jW5mRmzGxl — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) February 11, 2024

The second driver was clocked at 158 km/h in an HOV lane.

Both drivers have had their licences suspended for a month and their vehicles have been impounded for 14 days, both of which are automatic roadside penalties for stunt driving. Police did not name the drivers.

The minimum fine for stunt driving is $2,000.

These charges come after police said two drivers going 160 km/h or more on Highway 417 were stopped Wednesday night. Ottawa police, meanwhile, have posted to social media about 14 stunt driving incidents in the city so far this month.

It's been a busy night for the #OttawaOPP as Ottawa drivers seem to think #Hwy417 is a speedway! A 50 y/o and a 65 y/o male driver from Ottawa received 30 Day DL suspensions and 14 Day vehicle impoundments for #StuntRacing. #DriveSafe #SlowDown ^mf pic.twitter.com/yKRKzVgEvh — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) February 8, 2024

Stunt driving charges are laid when a driver is caught going more than 40 km/h above the posted speed limit on any road with a speed limit below 80 km/h, and at 50 km/h or more on other roads, including highways.