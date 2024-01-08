Ottawa OPP responds to 39 vehicle collisions during weekend storm
Ontario Provincial Police in Ottawa say they responded to 39 motor vehicle collisions in the city during last weekend's snow storm.
OPP said on social media that there were no injuries in any of the crashes that occurred.
"The recent winter storm kept members of the Ottawa OPP Detachment busy," OPP said on X.
"Remember to drive according to conditions! Leave extra time and space."
Environment Canada says the weekend saw a total of 12.8 cm of snow, with 5.4 cm on Saturday and 7.4 cm on Sunday.
Another significant storm is due to arrive in the region on Tuesday evening, with 10 to 20 cm of snow expected in the Ottawa Valley.
On Sunday, officers responded to a four-vehicle crash on Highway 401 near Prescott, Ont. No injuries were reported, but the crash caused some brief delays.
Police also said on social media there were "a multitude" of vehicles in the ditch between Lancaster and Iroquois, Ont. because of deteriorating weather conditions.
Environment Canada says accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations as Tuesday's storm draws nearer and is reminding drivers that highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.
With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond
