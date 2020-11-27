OTTAWA -- Ottawa residents will be able to lace of the skates and go skating at eleven City of Ottawa arenas.

The city has announced that starting Dec. 1, indoor public skating will be available by reservation at the following rinks:

Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex – Orléans

CARDELREC Recreation Complex – Goulbourn

Fred Barrett Arena

Jim Durrell Recreation Centre

Manotick Community Centre and Mike O'Neil Arena

Navan Memorial Centre

Nepean Sportsplex

Sandy Hill Arena

St-Laurent Complex

W. Erskine Johnston Arena

Walter Baker Sports Centre

Skating schedules for Dec. 1 to 18 are available online at ottawa.ca.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, skating capacity will be limited to 25 skaters on each rink. Skaters can reserve a 50-minute skate time up to two days in advance.

Children age 10 and under must be accompanied by one parent or guardian – on-ice or as a spectator. There is a maximum of one spectator per participant, with a capacity of 25 spectators total.

Masks are not required on the ice, but you must wear a mask in the arena.

The city says additional arenas will open for the holiday public skating schedule to run from Dec. 19 to Jan. 5.

The Lansdowne Park Skating Court was scheduled to open on Friday, while the Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink opened earlier this week.

The Sens Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall and Centrepointe's Ben Franklin Skating Rink are scheduled to open next week, weather permitting.