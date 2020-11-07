OTTAWA -- Indoor dining, gyms, fitness centres and movie theatres may reopen in Ottawa today, as the national capital region moves into the new "Orange-Restrict" level of Ontario's COVID-19 tiered shutdown system.

Under the new Keeping Ontario Safe and Open Framework, all 34 public health units will be placed in one of five categories for COVID-19 measures. The five levels include prevent, protect, restrict, control or lockdown.

Ottawa will be placed in the new "Orange-Restrict" level, the third level in the five level tiered system. It means "intermediate measures" to "implement enhanced measures, restrictions and enforcement avoiding any closures."

Restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments can open for indoor dining, but there's a 50 person indoor capacity limit, a maximum of four people sitting at a table and last call is at 9 p.m. Gyms and fitness centres can also reopen with a maximum of 50 people per facility.

Movie theatres have the green light to open in Ottawa today, but both Cineplex and Landmark Cinemas says all theatres will remain closed due to the capacity limits.

The new "Orange-Restrict" level comes after Ottawa spent 28 days in the modified Stage 2, which included the mandatory closure of indoor dining, gyms, fitness centres and cinemas. There was also restrictions on team sports.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit is in the "Yellow-Protect" level, while the Renfrew County and District Health Unit, Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health and Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health are in the "Green-Prevent" level.

Here is a look at the restrictions for the "Orange-Restrict" level Ottawa:

Gathering limits

Gathering limits for select organized public events and social gatherings (e.g., private gatherings at home, in parks, etc., barbeques):

10 people indoors

25 people outdoors

Gathering limit for organized public events and social gatherings:

50 people indoors

100 people outdoors

Gathering limits for religious services, rites or ceremonies, including weddings and funerals:

30 per cent capacity indoors

100 people outdoors

Other requirements

Requirement for workplace screening

Requirement for face coverings at indoor workplaces

Requirement for face coverings in indoor public spaces, with limited exemptions

Worker protections such as eye protection where patrons without face coverings are within two metres of workers

Development and implementation of a communication/public education plan (highlighting risk)

Advice to restrict non-essential travel from areas of high-transmission to areas of low transmission

Restaurants, bars, and food & drink establishments

50 person indoor capacity limit

Limit operating hours, establishments close at 10 p.m.

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.

Require screening of patrons

Limit of 4 people may be seated together

Closure of strip clubs

Require contact information for all seated patrons

Limit volume of music (e.g., to be no louder than the volume of a normal conversation)

Safety plan available upon request

Require patrons to be seated; 2 metres minimum between tables

Dancing, singing and performing music is permitted, with restrictions

Karaoke permitted, with restrictions (including no private rooms)

No buffet style service

Night clubs only permitted to operate as restaurant or bar

Line-ups/patrons congregating outside venues managed by venue; 2 metres distance and face covering required

Face coverings except when eating or drinking only

Eye protection where patrons without face coverings are within two metres of workers

Sports and gyms

Maximum 50 people per facility in all combined recreational fitness spaces or programs (not pools, rinks at arenas, community centres, and multipurpose facilities)

Require screening of patrons, including spectators

Limit duration of stay (e.g. 60minutes); exemption for sports

No spectators permitted (exemption for parent/guardian supervision of children)

Face coverings required except when exercising

Increase spacing between patrons to 3 metres for areas of a sport or recreational facility where there are weights/weight machines and exercise/fitness classes

Recreational programs limited to 10 people per room indoors and 25 outdoors

Require contact information for all patrons and attendance for team sports

Require appointments for entry; one reservation for teams

Safety plan available upon request

Team or individual sports must be modified to avoid physical contact; 50 people per league

Exemption for high performance athletes and parasports

Limit volume of music (e.g., conversation level)/require use of microphone for instructor where needed to avoid shouting

Retail

Require screening of patrons at mall entrances

Limit volume of music (e.g., to be no louder than the volume of a normal conversation)

For malls - safety plan available upon request

Fitting rooms must be limited to nonadjacent stalls

Line-ups/patrons congregating outside venues managed by venue; 2 metres distance and face covering required

Personal Care Services

Services requiring removal of face coverings prohibited

Change rooms & showers closed

Bath houses, other adult venues, hot tubs, floating pools and sensory deprivation pods closed (some exceptions)

Require screening of patrons

Require contact information from all patrons

Safety plan available upon request

Oxygen bars, steam rooms, saunas, and whirlpools closed

Casinos, Bingo Halls and Gaming Establishments

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.

Require screening of patrons

Require contact information from all patrons

Safety plan available upon request

Capacity cannot exceed 50 persons.

Table games are prohibited.

OR casinos, bingo halls, and gaming establishments operate in accordance with a plan approved by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

Cinemas

50 per facility (revoke OCMOH approved plan)

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.

Require screening of patrons

Require contact information from all patrons

Safety plan available upon request

Face coverings except when eating or drinking only

Drive-in cinemas permitted to operate, subject to restrictions

Meeting and Event Spaces

Maximum of 50 people per facility

Limit operating hours, establishments close at 10 p.m.

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.

Limit of 4 people may be seated together

Require screening of patrons

Require contact information for all seated patrons

Limit volume of music (e.g., to be no louder than the volume of a normal conversation)

Safety plan available upon request

Booking multiple rooms for the same event not permitted

Performing Arts Facilities