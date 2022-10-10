Ottawa Mission hands out more than 13,000 meals for Thanksgiving

It was another outdoor Thanksgiving for the Ottawa Mission this year, and it’s one of the busiest ever.

Hundreds lined up for a hot meal, including John O’Hara.

“The meals are very delicious here,” says O’Hara

O’Hara says he’s thankful today for the Ottawa Mission and everything they do to help the community.

“Especially when you’re on ODSP, money is really tight,” says O’Hara. “They hold three dinners every year. Christmas, Thanksgiving and Easter.”

This Thanksgiving, the Mission is busy. Food prices have skyrocketed in the last few years, meaning fewer peole can afford to buy food.

It’s also costing the Mission more to serve it.

“More demand than we’ve ever seen,” says Ottawa Mission CEO Peter Tilley. “The lineups were this morning around the block when I came in. Even by 10 a.m., an hour ahead of opening, we were down Besserer, up Cumberland, going around the block. People are in need like never before.”

Ottawa Mission executive chef Ric Allen-Watson is the engine that keeps this kitchen going. He got started just after 4 a.m., preparing for a record year in meals served.

Chef Ric Allen-Watson handing out Thanksgiving meals outside the Ottawa Mission on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)

“We’re probably going to serve over 12,000 turkey dinners this year for Thanksgiving,” says Allen-Watson. “Our food truck, which as been out for a week, and the numbers on that food truck for the full seven days is 10,558 meals. Then we have our meals that we’re serving today, which is going to be over 2,000 for sure.”

The final total came in Monday afternoon at 13,605 meals, a new record for the Mission.

The mission served up 6,000 pounds of turkey, 3,000 pounds of peeled potatoes, 2,000 pounds of glazed fresh carrots, 150 gallons of gravy and 900 vegetarian quiches.

“Prior to the pandemic, we served 495,360 meals annually. This past year, we served 938,218 meals. That means we served almost one meal for every person in Ottawa,” noted Chef Ric in a news release from the Ottawa Mission Monday afternoon.

Dozens of volunteers made this day happen. It’s an important day for everyone involved, including city councillor Mathieu Fleury.

“I’ve been serving the holiday meals, either Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, here at The Ottawa Mission for the last 12 years,” says Fleury. “It’s important for me. It’s one way to connect. It’s also appreciation for the volunteers and the donations.”

O’Hara knows without the volunteers and donations, this day could not happen.

“I’d like to thank the volunteers and the staff for putting this on, eh?” says O’Hara. “And I appreciate it in my heart.”