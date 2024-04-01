Ottawa Mission anticipates a record number of Easter meals to be served

The Ottawa Mission is on pace to break another record for the number of Easter meals served.

The shelter says they are anticipating 16,000 meals to be served to those in need during the week leading up to Easter. The Mission's food truck program has been serving Easter meals all week leading up to a special Easter dinner on Monday.

The Mission says the record number of meals comes in response to an increase in extreme hunger in Ottawa, food inflation and homelessness.

"Our kitchen volunteers and staff are working very hard to ensure that everyone will have a delicious Easter meal by preparing for this very special event in advance," the Mission said in a news release.

On the menu will be 7,000 pounds of turkey, 3,500 baked potatoes, 3,500 pounds peeled potatoes, 2,000 pounds vegetables, 150 gallons of gravy and 900 vegetarian quiches.

During Easter of 2023, the Ottawa Mission served 14,454 meals to those in need, a record at the time.

The shelter has been struggling to keep up with an unprecedented demand from the community that is showing no signs of slowing down. Last year, the Mission said the meals served annually had sky rocked from nearly 500,000 per year to 1,057,489 – a 200 per cent increase.

The Mission has been serving those who are homeless, hungry and lost by providing food, clothing, shelter and skills since 1906.

More information on the Ottawa Mission and ways to get involved or donate are available on its website.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Kimberley Fowler