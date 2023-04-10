Ottawa Mission serves a record-breaking 14,000 meals for Easter

The Ottawa Mission served thousands of meals to those in need during their annual Easter dinner on Monday, at a time when demand is at an all-time high.

Mission executive chef Ric Allen-Watson and his team have been working tirelessly for months leading up to the event.

"We will probably serve about 2,000 to 3,000 roast beef dinners with Yorkshire putting and all," says Allen-Watson. "It’s months of work leading up to this."

Liza Morris was one of the community members attending the event.

"It's healthy food. They do high-quality food here. Their service is friendly, very professional. And I love the CEO. He always comes out and makes it so comfortable," said Morris.

More than 120 volunteers helped make the day possible, with the Mission food trucks serving more than 12,000 Easter meals in the community last week.

"We have people from all over the community who want to have that sense of belonging and they come in to Chef Ric's fabulous roast beef dinner," says Mission CEO Peter Tilley. "And they come in and make our life that much more enjoyable that we get to see our old friends."

Julie Archambault is also grateful for the Ottawa Mission and their Easter dinner.

"I've been homeless for a long time, and yeah, that's why I like to come here and enjoy a meal,” says Archambault. "It means really something to me, from the heart. I really care for them, and they care for me. So I appreciate everything they do for us."

Ottawa—Vanier MP and president of the Treasury Board, Mona Fortier, was one of the many politicians volunteering with the Mission on Monday.

"I do it every year because it’s so important to contribute to our community," says Fortier. "And also because the Ottawa Mission is doing an incredible job serving so many meals."

With the rising cost of food and inflation, days like this are even more important for those in need.

"It’s very important to eat healthy, even in economic times like this," says Morris. "I tip my hat off to them; they’re just wonderful people."

Over the course of the week, the Ottawa Mission served 14,454 Easter meals to those in need, a new record.