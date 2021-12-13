OTTAWA -- Ottawa mayor Jim Watson has tested negative for COVID-19 after a staffer tested positive for the virus.

The mayor's negative test came back Monday night, his spokesman said.

"The Mayor will be following current OPH guidelines by monitoring for symptoms and getting tested again in five days," spokesman Patrick Champagne said.

He said the mayor is not required to self-isolate, but will limit his close interactions.

Watson had been self-isolating since Friday, when a close contact of the staff member tested positive. The staffer then tested positive on Saturday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, I am self-isolating following the confirmation late on Friday that a staff member was in close contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19,” Watson tweeted on Monday afternoon.

“Subsequently, I cancelled all meetings and events since receiving the news and have been self-isolating at my home as I am awaiting test results. The staff member tested positive on Saturday.”

Watson said neither he nor the staff member are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Out of an abundance of caution, I am self-isolating following the confirmation late on Friday that a staff member was in close contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19. Subsequently, I cancelled all meetings and events since receiving the news… 1/2 — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) December 13, 2021

Watson announced on Friday he would not seek re-election as mayor in 2022.