Ottawa Police have identified a man wanted after a major police operation in the city’s downtown.

Several police vehicles, including the Tactical Unit, surrounded an apartment building at Clarence and Cumberland Streets for hours on the morning of Monday, November 11th. At the time, officers had reason to believe a suspect related to a separate incident was inside the building.

Investigators are now searching for Dennis Guthrie, 41, of Ottawa. Police say he is wanted for an incident that occurred in the 300 block of Cumberland Street.

Guthrie is wanted for assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, weapons dangerous, uttering threats and breach of probation. He is described as a white male, 250-pounds, and five-foot-nine inches tall with a large build.

OPS investigators say anyone with information about Guthrie or his whereabouts should call the Central Criminal Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or www.crimestoppers.ca