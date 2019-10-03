

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





An Ottawa man picked all 14 NFL game winners correctly last week to claim a prize cheque of $334,108.50.

27-year-old Charles Pelchat was one of two winners in the Ontario Lottery Gaming Corporation POOLS game.

Pelchat plans to use his winnings to pay off his car and invest in a new home.

The POOLS game cost $5 dollars per sheet. Although some players can box up to four games which would cost $80.

The winning ticket was sold at the Petro Canada on Eagleson Road.

POOLS offers players options on a number of league games including MLB, Soccer, and Car Racing.