Ottawa man scores $334 thousand jackpot with perfect NFL Picks
CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff
Published Thursday, October 3, 2019 4:02PM EDT
An Ottawa man picked all 14 NFL game winners correctly last week to claim a prize cheque of $334,108.50.
27-year-old Charles Pelchat was one of two winners in the Ontario Lottery Gaming Corporation POOLS game.
Pelchat plans to use his winnings to pay off his car and invest in a new home.
The POOLS game cost $5 dollars per sheet. Although some players can box up to four games which would cost $80.
The winning ticket was sold at the Petro Canada on Eagleson Road.
POOLS offers players options on a number of league games including MLB, Soccer, and Car Racing.