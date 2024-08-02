Ottawa man facing child luring charges

Ottawa police say a 33-year-old man is facing child luring charges following an investigation that was started by Waterloo Regional Police Service in December 2023.

The Ottawa man was taken into custody on Thursday following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in the city's east-end, police say.

Francis Theoret has been charged with luring a person under the age of 18 by means of telecommunication, and making and unlawful possession of child pornography.

He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Police believe there could be more victims involved. They say the accused used different names online to lure victims. The names are: Alexdagodd, alexfitness223, and localtrapp3rr.

Anyone who's under the age of 18 who has communicated with these names online is asked to call police at 613-236-1222, extension 5660, or to send a tip electronically to ICE@ottawapolice.ca

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.