Ottawa man facing charges following suspicious incidents targeting children in Stittsville

A 28-year-old man from Ottawa is facing charges related to suspicious incidents targeting young children in the Stittsville area, police say.

The Ottawa Police Service says the suspect allegedly approached young children on at least two separate incidents last week in his van.

On Sept. 2 and 4, the suspect allegedly pulled up alongside the children while they were walking down the street and offered them candy before driving away, according to police.

"In the other incident, the accused invited the young children to see what was in the back of the van," police said in a statement Friday.

The young children declined the candy and the invitation and called for help on both occasions.

Alaa Rajab has been charged with six counts of harassment by threatening conduct to another person and four counts of uttering threats.

He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Police believe there could be more victims.

The suspect is described as a middle eastern man, 5’11 and slim muscular build. At the time the incidents happened, he had a clean-cut black beard and short black hair.

He drives a white panel van with tinted windows pulling a black stealth enclosed trailer, according to police.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call police at 613-236-1222, extension 2666, or to call Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

Parents are reminded to have conversation with kids and to teach them what to do when approached by a stranger.

Police are also asking parents to avoid letting their kids walk alone. They share the following safety tips while walking alone:

• Ensure a family member or caregiver knows your route and arrival time.

• Do not talk to strangers.

• Do not accept rides from strangers.

• If an unknown adult is seeking your attention, do not approach them or the vehicle.

• If being followed, go to a public place, a known residence or shout for help.