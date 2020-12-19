OTTAWA -- The RCMP say an Ottawa man has died in a head-on crash in Alberta.

Officers from the Rimbey, AB detachment of the RCMP, about 145 km south of Edmonton, responded to a head-on crash between a pickup truck and a semi truck at around 8:50 p.m. Friday.

Police said officers learned that the pickup truck, travelling southbound on Highway 20 near Township Road 432, had crossed into the northbound lane and collided head on with a northbound semi.

A 26-year-old man from Ottawa, who was in the pickup truck, died at the scene. The other occupant of the pickup truck, a 25-year-old man from Whitecourt, AB, was seriously injured and remains in an Edmonton hospital. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The victim was not identified by the RCMP.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.