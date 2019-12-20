OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police say a man wanted by the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit has turned himself in.

47-year-old Jason Christopher Drisdelle of Ottawa turned himself in Sunday morning. He's charged with four counts of sexual assault involving two alleged victims. He is also accused of administering a noxious substance.

The alleged incidents took place during the spring of 2019 in the west end of Ottawa, according to police.

Investigators believe there could be other victims.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext.5944.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or crimestoppers.ca.