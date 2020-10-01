OTTAWA -- A 35-year-old Ottawa man is facing sexual assault charges after Ottawa Police investigated a complaint about a sexual assault following an encounter arranged through online dating.

John "Sean" Anderson is charged with sexual assault, criminal harassment and forcible confinement.

Police say the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit launched an investigation after receiving a complaint about a sexual assault that occurred following an encounter that was arranged through online dating.

Investigators are concerned there could be additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.