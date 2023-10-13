Ottawa man charged in connection to summer homicide in Carlington neighbourhood

Ottawa police have charged a 29-year-old man with first-degree murder in connection to a fatal daytime shooting in Carlington last summer.

Emergency crews responded to a shooting on Raven Avenue, near Kirkwood Avenue, at 10:35 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28. The victim, 47-year-old Michael Quattrocchi, died from his injuries in hospital.

On Friday, police said Ahmad Haj-Saleh, 29, of Ottawa is facing charge of first-degree murder.

Haj-Saleh was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

This was Ottawa's seventh homicide of 2023.