Ottawa man charged in connection to summer homicide in Carlington neighbourhood
Ottawa police have charged a 29-year-old man with first-degree murder in connection to a fatal daytime shooting in Carlington last summer.
Emergency crews responded to a shooting on Raven Avenue, near Kirkwood Avenue, at 10:35 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28. The victim, 47-year-old Michael Quattrocchi, died from his injuries in hospital.
On Friday, police said Ahmad Haj-Saleh, 29, of Ottawa is facing charge of first-degree murder.
Haj-Saleh was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.
This was Ottawa's seventh homicide of 2023.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian safety ministers issue statement about potential unrest amid Israel-Hamas war
Federal, provincial and territorial public safety ministers have issued a joint statement following "calls for global protest and unrest" from Hamas.
Warning: Graphic 'They had been cooked alive': Family suffers severe burns escaping Hamas militants
When Hamas militants set their home ablaze, a couple huddled around their one-year-old baby to protect her from burns.
BREAKING Canada's foreign affairs minister arrives in Israel amid Hamas conflict
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has arrived in Tel Aviv as fighting between Israel and Hamas continues following the group's surprise attack from the Gaza Strip. Joly's office confirmed to CTV News that she had arrived in the country on Friday.
Who's to blame for rising food prices in Canada?
Although the latest data from Statistics Canada shows that monthly increases in food prices may be slowing down, the cost of groceries in Canada remains high. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks down some of the key factors that are driving up food costs in Canada.
DEVELOPING A teacher is dead and 2 people are wounded after a France stabbing attack that echoes 2020 killing
A man of Chechen origin who was under surveillance by the French security services over suspected radicalization stabbed a teacher to death at his former high school and critically wounded two other people in northern France on Friday, authorities said.
opinion Tom Mulcair: NDP facing some tough decisions over its policies on Israel
At its policy convention this weekend, the NDP will be facing some tough decisions over its policies on Israel, writes former party leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
DEVELOPING Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuate as ground attack looms
Palestinians began a mass exodus from northern Gaza Friday after Israel's military told some one million people to evacuate toward the southern part of the besieged territory, an unprecedented order ahead of an expected ground invasion against the ruling Hamas militant group.
Warning: Graphic Israel releases horrific images of slain children after Hamas attack
Israel's government showed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO defence ministers graphic images of dead children and civilians on Thursday, saying they were killed by Palestinian group Hamas as it builds support for its response.
DEVELOPING Supreme Court rules against federal environmental impact assessment law
Canada's top court has ruled the federal Impact Assessment Act, also known as Bill C-69, is on balance unconstitutional.
Atlantic
-
Teen charged with manslaughter following death of 11-year-old boy: N.B. RCMP
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of an 11-year-old boy in Shippagan, N.B., last year.
-
Price of gas decreases in the Maritimes
The price of gas decreased overnight in all three Maritime provinces, while the price of diesel increased in Nova Scotia.
-
A tiny solution to a major housing crisis in Halifax
According to Halifax Mayor Mike Savage, a planned $9.5 million dollar affordable tiny home community, to be built in Lower Sackville, N.S., is an example of finding a creative solution to tackle an important housing problem.
Toronto
-
Here's the best way to get a glimpse of the solar eclipse in Ontario this weekend
A partial solar eclipse will cast over Ontario’s skies this weekend. How to view it:
-
Police add patrols around GTA Jewish communities amid fears, safety concerns
There is a heightened police presence around the GTA this morning a day after Toronto police said that they would be boosting their visibility around the community in the wake of "online global threats" related to the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Toronto Maple Leafs ditch Hall & Oates celebration song for remix of '00s hit
For years, the voices of Hall & Oates have rung out in celebration every time the Toronto Maple Leafs scored a goal but this season, the team has changed its tune.
Montreal
-
Montreal Jewish institutions, places of worship on heightened alert amid threat of protests
Jewish institutions and communities in Montreal are on heightened alert after a former Hamas leader reportedly called for a global day of protest Friday targeting the community.
-
Quebec to nearly double tuition fees for out-of-province students at English universities
Tuition fees for some non-Quebec university students are set to nearly double next year as the provincial government clamps down on English-speaking newcomers.
-
Missing woman may be disoriented: Montreal police
Montreal police is asking for the public's help to locate a 69-year-old woman living with dementia who has been missing since Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario family scammed $3,500 trying to rent cottage on Facebook
An Ontario family says they were scammed out of nearly $3,500 after trying to rent a cottage through Facebook Marketplace.
-
Former nun, 97, charged in historical sexual assaults at northern Ont. residential schools
A 97-year-old Ottawa woman is facing charges involving sexual assault allegations at northern Ontario residential and day schools in the 1960s and 70s.
-
Three people injured in early morning attack in Timmins
Three adults have been taken to hospital in Timmins following an incident in the early morning hours Friday.
London
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT 'I was very disturbed': Accused in terrorism trial returns to testify for a second day
Nathaniel Veltman, 22, is back on the stand in a Windsor, Ont. courtroom, inching closer to his actions on June 6, 2021.
-
Lots of twisted metal but fortunately, no injuries
Five vehicle chain-reaction crash on Adelaide St. at Oxford during morning commute in London.
-
London, Ont. doctor trapped in Gaza volunteers at hospital, urges entry of medical aid
Bader, 47, arrived in Gaza less than two weeks before Hamas militants crossed through Israel’s highly fortified separation fence and killed over 1,300 Israelis in a brutal rampage.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP and U.S. Border Patrol warn human smuggling cases have spiked
Manitoba RCMP and U.S. Border Patrol agents say cases of human smuggling have spiked this year, with nearly 250 people trying to cross illegally.
-
Security concerns heightened in Winnipeg's Jewish, Palestinian communities
Increased security measures are in place in Winnipeg amid the escalating Israel-Gaza war as the Jewish community says a former Hamas leader has called for 'a day of mobilization' around the world.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuate as ground attack looms
Palestinians began a mass exodus from northern Gaza Friday after Israel's military told some one million people to evacuate toward the southern part of the besieged territory, an unprecedented order ahead of an expected ground invasion against the ruling Hamas militant group.
Kitchener
-
Thousands expected in Port Dover for Friday the 13th
Thousands of bikers are expected to ride to Port Dover, Ont. today for Friday the 13th.
-
WRDSB says students absent Friday will not be penalized amid online threats related to Israel-Gaza war
The Waterloo Regional Police Service says it will be stepping up patrols at faith-based locations and organizations in response to what it calls “global threats online” related to the Israel-Gaza war.
-
'Many sleepless nights': Search continues for missing vulnerable Ont. man
It’s been five months since Nathan, a vulnerable man with down syndrome, was reported missing from Toronto, and his family admits they’ve been having a hard time.
Calgary
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Supreme Court rules against federal environmental impact assessment law
Canada's top court has ruled the federal Impact Assessment Act, also known as Bill C-69, is on balance unconstitutional.
-
Canadian safety ministers issue statement about potential unrest amid Israel-Hamas war
Federal, provincial and territorial public safety ministers have issued a joint statement following "calls for global protest and unrest" from Hamas.
-
New Calgary park features pickleball courts, off-leash dog area and EV charging stations
A new park in downtown Calgary will be offering a wide range of activities for residents to enjoy, as well as the opportunity to keep their daily lives moving.
Saskatoon
-
Dramatic arrest video shows Sask. woman screaming following collision that killed child
An emotional video showing the moment police charged a woman who hit and killed a child played in court on the third day of her trial.
-
Richmound, Sask. man charged with assault following altercation: RCMP
A Richmound, Sask. man has been charged with assault following an altercation on Oct. 7.
-
RCMP say one person in custody after Sask. First Nation told to shelter in place
Saskatchewan RCMP say one person is in custody hours after a dangerous persons alert was first issued for a First Nation due to reports of two men in the community with a firearm.
Edmonton
-
$325K in drugs, AK-47 seized in Red Deer trafficking case
Three people have been charged after a year-long drug trafficking investigation in Red Deer, RCMP say.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Supreme Court rules against federal environmental impact assessment law
Canada's top court has ruled the federal Impact Assessment Act, also known as Bill C-69, is on balance unconstitutional.
-
Canadian safety ministers issue statement about potential unrest amid Israel-Hamas war
Federal, provincial and territorial public safety ministers have issued a joint statement following "calls for global protest and unrest" from Hamas.
Vancouver
-
City of Surrey taking fight over police transition to court
The City of Surrey is asking for a judge to review a provincial order that directed the city to continue with the transition to a municipal police force.
-
Woman posing as nurse to try to get job in B.C. hospital, college says
A woman is posing as a registered nurse and trying to get a job in a hospital in B.C., according to a public advisory from the professional regulator.
-
‘You don’t need to gatekeep Chinatown’: Community members wants park hours extended, gates unlocked
Some community members in Vancouver's Chinatown say a local park isn’t as accessible as it once was.
Regina
-
'Very powerful experiences': Regina church group's pilgrimage interrupted by outbreak of Israel-Gaza war
As the Israel-Gaza war continues to escalate, it continues to draw attention from people from all over the world, including in Regina.
-
Who's to blame for rising food prices in Canada?
Although the latest data from Statistics Canada shows that monthly increases in food prices may be slowing down, the cost of groceries in Canada remains high. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks down some of the key factors that are driving up food costs in Canada.
-
Richmound, Sask. man charged with assault following altercation: RCMP
A Richmound, Sask. man has been charged with assault following an altercation on Oct. 7.