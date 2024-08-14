OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa man charged in connection to Orleans homicide

    An Ottawa police cruiser sits outside a rowhouse on Mockingbird Drive in Orléans, Aug. 8, 2024. Ottawa police say a 34-year-old man was found dead inside a residence on Aug. 7, 2024. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa) An Ottawa police cruiser sits outside a rowhouse on Mockingbird Drive in Orléans, Aug. 8, 2024. Ottawa police say a 34-year-old man was found dead inside a residence on Aug. 7, 2024. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)
    A 27-year-old Ottawa man is facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection to a homicide last week in Orléans.

    Varney Marshall, 34, was found dead inside a home on Mockingbird Drive on Wednesday, Aug. 7. Ottawa police previously said he had been stabbed.

    On Wednesday, police said Muhammad Khattak of Ottawa has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Khattak is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

    Marshall is Ottawa's 16th homicide victim of 2024.

    Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

