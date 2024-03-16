OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa man charged after brandishing firearm at Dundonald Park

    Red and blue lights atop an Ottawa police vehicle are seen in this undated file photo. Red and blue lights atop an Ottawa police vehicle are seen in this undated file photo.
    The Ottawa Police Service has charged a man who allegedly brandished a firearm at an Ottawa park on Thursday.

    Police say in a news release that officers responded to a call for service just after 6:55 p.m. on March 14 at Dundonald Park in the 500 block of Somerset Street in Ottawa's downtown.

    The man was allegedly brandishing a firearm in the park and went inside a nearby residence on Lyon Street.

    "A police operation commenced to arrest the suspect with the Tactical Unit," the news release said.

    The Guns and Gangs unit also responded to the scene and seized a firearm, police say.

    There were no reported injuries.

    Police have charged Mohamed Yare, 30, of Ottawa with a number of charges, including firearms, making threats and breach of conditions.

    Yare appeared in court on Friday.

