OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa man allegedly armed with pellet gun in Carleton Place, Ont. facing charges

    OPP
    Share

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a 36-year Ottawa man is facing multiple charges for allegedly having a pellet gun while sitting in a car in a gas station on Highway 7.

    Shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, police received a call reporting an armed man inside a vehicle.

    Police say when they arrived on scene, they saw the man with the pellet gun, noting that it looked like a real one.

    He was arrested without incident.

    “An individual also indicated they had been threatened,” the OPP said in a news release on Friday.

    Police add that the suspect was using a stolen vehicle.

    The suspect has been charged with assault, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, using an imitation firearm while committing an offence, car theft, fail to comply with a release order and two counts of operation while prohibited.

    He’s scheduled to appear in court Friday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trump delivers rambling response to his hush money conviction

    A day after a New York jury delivered a historic guilty verdict in Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee held a press conference Friday where he spoke publicly about the conviction and his White House bid.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News