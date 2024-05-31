Ottawa man allegedly armed with pellet gun in Carleton Place, Ont. facing charges

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a 36-year Ottawa man is facing multiple charges for allegedly having a pellet gun while sitting in a car in a gas station on Highway 7.

Shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, police received a call reporting an armed man inside a vehicle.

Police say when they arrived on scene, they saw the man with the pellet gun, noting that it looked like a real one.

He was arrested without incident.

“An individual also indicated they had been threatened,” the OPP said in a news release on Friday.

Police add that the suspect was using a stolen vehicle.

The suspect has been charged with assault, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, using an imitation firearm while committing an offence, car theft, fail to comply with a release order and two counts of operation while prohibited.

He’s scheduled to appear in court Friday.