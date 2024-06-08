Ottawa man, 71, killed in cycling accident near Brockville

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal cycling accident that took place in a rural area near Brockville on Saturday morning.

OPP says in a news release that officers were called to County Road 42, near Settlement Road shortly after 10 a.m. after several concerned individuals came to the aid of a man who had fallen off his bicycle.

An investigation found the man was projected over his bike when a foreign object entered the font wheel and brought the bike to an abrupt stop. OPP have ruled out a collision took place.

Police say a 71-year-old man from Ottawa was declared dead as a result of the accident.

County Road 42 was closed during the investigation, but has since re-opened.

The Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service have taken charge of the investigation.

The crash site is located approximately 50 kilometres northwest of Brockville and 110 kilometres southwest of downtown Ottawa.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Leeds County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave your tip online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.