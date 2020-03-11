OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police have charged a man with child luring and pornography offences after he allegedly sent explicit online material to a seven-year-old child.

Officers executed a search warrant on the man’s digital devices on Wednesday, police said in a news release.

Police say Kevin Clement, 42, is charged with two counts of child luring, two counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child, and possession of child pornography.

He is due in court Wednesday afternoon.