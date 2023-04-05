Ottawa LRT shut down due to power issue during freezing rain

Full service on Ottawa's O-Train is shut down this morning due to a power issue.

OC Transpo says R1 bus service has been implemented and is running between Tunney's Pasture and Blair Stations, and there's no train service.

The transit service initially reported a stopped train at 8:49 a.m., and trains were only running on the westbound tracks at uOttawa, Lees and Hurdman stations. At 9:24 a.m., OC Transpo announced there was no train service between Rideau and St. Laurent stations.

The city has not provided any other information about the power issue.

The shutdown of the O-Train comes as Ottawa is under a freezing rain warning, with several hours of freezing rain in the forecast.

The O-Train was partially shutdown for six days in January after freezing rain led to an ice buildup on the overhead catenary system. Two trains stopped east of Lees Station due to the frozen wires, and a section of the overhead power system was damaged.

Officials blamed a "unique combination of factors" for the ice build up on the Confederation Line near Lees Station.

In February, Rideau Transit Maintenance crews repaired a broken arm that supports the wire in the overhead catenary system near Lees Station.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.