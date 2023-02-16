Ottawa LRT is safe, city's transit head vows after TSB concerns

Ottawa's head of transit services vows the city's LRT system is safe after the federal transportation watchdog warned of ongoing safety risks.

"I want to be perfectly clear: the safety of our customers and my team is the number one priority," Renee Amilcar told the first-ever meeting of Ottawa's LRT subcommittee on Thursday.

"The O-Train is safe. If for any reason we believed that the train wasn't safe, we would not operate it."

In a letter dated Feb. 3 and released Wednesday, Transportation Safety Board issued a warning about the axle bearing assembly on Ottawa's Confederation Line trains. Problems with the assembly led to a derailment in August 2021 and additional problems in July 2022.

The TSB said the parts will "continue to pose a risk to safety" until OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Maintenance resolve the issues "to protect the travelling public."

Amilcar told councillors on Thursday that when OC Transpo received the letter, they took the time to review it and organize a meeting with Rideau Transit, Alstom, Rideau Transit Maintenance and the TSB to go over it and ensure the city had full clarity about the TSB's concerns.

"We have thoroughly reviewed the letter and ensured that the enhanced system safety measures currently in place align with the TSB suggestions," she said. "I can assure you that all the measures are in place …to ensure a safe and reliable train system," she said.

"I personally took the train yesterday from my house to the office," she added. "If I thought it was not safe, I would not have used it."

Amilcar also reiterated that the recent settlement with RTG included a plan of action to address the TSB's recommendations, and that RTG has provided written confirmation to the city that the system is safe.

"We asked for this letter," she said.

OC Transpo looking into heat detection

City staff shed more light on why they haven't installed a heat detection system on the trains despite the TSB's suggestion.

In September 2021, several weeks after the derailment caused by an "undetected catastrophic roller bearing failure" in the assembly, the agency recommended OC Transpo and RTM install heat detection systems to monitor temperatures of the assembly.

However, the TSB said this month "no concrete steps have been taken to resolve the safety deficiency identified" in that Rail Safety Advisory.

On Thursday, the city's director of engineering said the technology that exists wouldn't be suitable for light rail trains.

"Heat detection technology is common and familiar within Canada and across North America, but it is common within heavy freight," Richard Holder said. "As far as we are aware, there are no examples of heat detection being employed on a light rail system."

He also said in the case of the August 2021 derailment, the heat detection system would have been too late to prevent the derailment.

"Even if heat detection had been in place at that time, and provided a trigger that the axle was getting hot, it would have been too late," he said. "The failure would have occurred. That has been the position for many, many months."

Instead, the city and RTG implemented a pilot project to test an on-board sensor to measure vibration to provide early-warning signals, rather than heat.

However, the TSB's recent letter has changed that stance. The TSB found that elevated heat led to the bearing failure in July 2022, when an operator felt unusual vibration on a train.

As a result, the city is "actively looking now at what heat detection technologies are out there that we can apply to a light rail system," Holder said.

Current measures not sustainable

Right now, maintenance staff inspect the parts every 7,500 kilometres and replace them every 175,000 kilometres. They are supposed to last 1.2 million kilometres.

Trains are also inspected every morning. There are also temporary speed restrictions on several stretches of the track—particularly curves—to reduce the overall forces on the axles.

But Amilcar admitted those measures aren't sustainable for the long term.