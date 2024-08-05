Ottawa latest city to turn to AI to predict chronic homelessness
How old are you? What is your gender? Are you Indigenous? Are you a Canadian citizen? Do you have a family?
Those are just a few of the data points that a new artificial intelligence system will use to determine if somebody might be at risk of chronic homelessness in Ottawa, thanks to a team-up with a Carleton University researcher.
The national capital is not the first municipality to use the emerging technology as a tool to mitigate a worsening crisis -- London, Ont., previously pioneered a similar project, while in California, Los Angeles has an initiative that identifies individuals at risk of becoming homeless.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
As cities increasingly turn to AI, some advocates are raising concerns about privacy and bias. But those behind the project insist it is just one tool to help determine who might need help.
The researcher developing the Ottawa project, Majid Komeili, said the system uses personal data such as age, gender, Indigenous status, citizenship status and whether the person has a family on record.
It also looks at factors like how many times they may have previously been refused service at a shelter and reasons they received a service.
The system will also use external data such as information about the weather and economic indicators like the consumer price index and unemployment rate. Komeili said the system will predict how many nights the individual will stay in a shelter in six months' time.
"This will be a tool in the service providers' toolbox, ensuring that no one falls through the cracks because of (a) human mistake. The final decision-maker will remain a human," he said in an email.
That information is available in the first place because people are already "highly tracked" in order to receive various benefits or treatments, argued McGill University associate professor said Renee Sieber.
"Homeless people, unfortunately, are incredibly surveilled, and the data is very intrusive," Sieber said.
The data might include details about medical appointments, drug addictions, relapses and HIV status.
Sieber said it's important to ask whether AI technology is really necessary. "Do you know any more about chronic homelessness with AI than you did with a spreadsheet?"
It was only a matter of time before AI got involved, suggested Tim Richter, president of the Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness.
Though they are not widespread, such tools "can to a degree probably anticipate who's more likely to experience homelessness or chronic homelessness," he said. "Using AI to do that could be very helpful in targeting interventions to people."
Most places do not have good enough data to establish such systems, said Richter.
His organization is working with cities across the country, including London and Ottawa, to help collect better "real-time, person-specific" information -- "in a way that protects their privacy."
Chronic homelessness means an individual has been homeless for more than six months, or has experienced repeated episodes of homelessness over that time frame.
While 85 per cent of people are in and out of homelessness quickly, some 15 to 20 per cent "get stuck," Richter said.
AI systems should be able to do their job and flag individuals who are at risk by looking at aggregate community-level data and without knowing the specific identity of the individual involved, said Richter.
That's the approach the Ottawa project is taking. Identifiable information like names and contact information is replaced by codes.
"There is a master list that includes the linkages between the identifier codes and user identities. AI training and testing operate solely on the coded dataset. The master list is stored separately on a secure server with restricted access," Komeili explained.
He noted the system uses data that has already been gathered in previous years and isn't specifically being collected for use by AI.
Vinh Nguyen, the City of Ottawa's manager of social policy, research and analytics, said in a statement that any sharing of data collected by the city "undergoes rigorous internal review and scrutiny."
"Data we share is often aggregated and where that is not possible, all identifiable information is removed to ensure strict anonymity of users," he said, adding that collaborations with academics must be reviewed by an ethics board before data work takes place.
Nguyen said the city is currently conducting "internal testing and validation" and plans to consult with the shelter sector and clients before implementing the model, with consultations planned for late fall.
Alina Turner, co-founder of HelpSeeker, a company that uses AI in products dealing with social issues, said the "superpowers" of AI can be useful when it comes to comprehensive analysis of the factors and trends that feed into homelessness.
But her company made a conscious choice to stay away from predicting individual-level risk, she said.
"You can just get into a lot of trouble with bias in that," she said, noting that data vary between different communities and "the racial bias of that data is a major challenge as well."
One long-acknowledged problem with AI is that its analysis is only as good as the data that is fed into it. That means when data come from a society with systemic racism built into its systems, AI predictions can perpetuate it.
For instance, due to systemic factors, Indigenous individuals are at a higher risk of homelessness.
If an AI system were to automatically give someone a higher score once they come into a shelter and identify as Indigenous, though, "there's a lot of ethical issues with taking that approach," Turner argued.
Komeili, the Ottawa researcher, said bias is a "known issue with similar AI-powered products." He noted humans have biases too, and different individuals might make different recommendations.
"One advantage of an AI-based approach is that, when used as an assistive tool in the toolbox of human experts, it can help them converge on a standard approach. Such an assistive tool helps human experts avoid missing important details and may reduce the likelihood of human errors."
Luke Stark, an assistant professor at Western University, is working on a project studying the use of data and AI for homelessness policy in Canada, including the existing AI initiative in London, Ont.
He said another problem that human decision-makers need to think about is how predictions can cause certain segments of the homeless population to be missed.
Women are more likely to avoid shelters for safety reasons, and are more likely to turn to options such as couch surfing, he noted.
An AI system using data from the shelter system will focus on "the kind of person who already uses the shelter system ... and that leaves out a whole bunch of people."
Stark described predictive systems as the latest technology that risks obscuring the root causes of homelessness.
"One concern that we have is that all this attention to these triage-based solutions then takes the pressure off of policy-makers to actually look at those structural causes of homelessness that are there in the first place," he said.
As Richter put it: "Ultimately, the key to ending homelessness is housing."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2024.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. landslide: Evacuation order north of where Chilcotin and Fraser rivers merge
Authorities in British Columbia have issued an evacuation order for an area just north of where the Chilcotin River meets the Fraser River because of the danger of flooding caused by a landslide.
'Nobody deserved to die': Neighbours, friends react to Stratford, Ont. shooting
A neighbourhood in Stratford, Ont. is reeling from the shock of a triple shooting that has left residents in disbelief.
Dow drops 760 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 amid U.S. economy worries
Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.
Mom comes to pick up driver accused of stunt driving on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police say an Ottawa driver whose previous stunt driving charge from May is still before the courts is now facing a new stunt driving charge.
'Nothing moves': Uncertainty hangs over shippers as potential rail strike looms
Shippers and producers are holding their breath ahead of a possible strike by thousands of rail workers this month that would halt freight traffic, clog ports and disrupt industries.
Bangladesh's PM resigns and flees country as protesters storm her residence capping weeks of unrest
Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's departure threatens to create even more instability in the densely populated nation on India's border that is already dealing with a series of crises, from high unemployment and corruption to climate change.
3 in hospital after 30 to 40 shots fired on Montreal's West Island
Three people are in hospital after 30 to 40 shots were fired in Montreal's West Island.
Hurricane Debby makes landfall in Florida as Category 1 storm and threatens catastrophic flooding
Hurricane Debby reached the Big Bend coast of Florida early Monday, bringing with it the potential for catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm surge as it slowly passes over the northern part of the state.
'Tragic occurrence': Remains of missing seven-year-old girl located in London Ont., Thames River
The remains of a missing seven-year-old girl have been discovered in the Thames River after a multi-day search in London, Ont.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
N.B. police find 22-year-old dead in Maquapit Lake
Search teams found the body of a 22-year-old swimmer in Maquapit Lake in Clarks Corner, N.B., on Sunday afternoon.
-
From school boards to dog adoption, N.S. Tories have pulled back from 2021 promises
Campaign promises to fund mental health care, reinstate public school boards and give tax breaks for dog adoptions are among the pledges that, nearly three years into his mandate, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has either tossed aside or been slow to enact.
-
Hundreds line the streets for Halifax Natal Day Parade
The heat and humidity didn’t stop hundreds of people from lining the streets to enjoy the 127th Natal Day Parade in Halifax on Monday.
Toronto
-
What's open and closed in Toronto over the August long weekend
The August long weekend is upon us, meaning that some businesses and services will be closed come Monday.
-
14-year-old Brampton girl flies solo above GTA, one of youngest to do so
At just 14 years old, Anaya Sohail has become one of the youngest people in Canada to fly an aircraft after she took to the skies solo for the first time and flew over the Greater Toronto Area last month.
-
'Bag of money up front:' Ontario rural communities boost incentives to attract medical staff
As small communities across Ontario struggle to recruit doctors and nurses, one town has landed on a strategy that appears poised for success: giving them 'a bag of money up front.'
Montreal
-
3 in hospital after 30 to 40 shots fired on Montreal's West Island
Three people are in hospital after 30 to 40 shots were fired in Montreal's West Island.
-
Man's body found in Montreal's Olympic Basin
A 20-year-old man is dead after his body was found in the Olympic Basin on Ile-Notre-Dame.
-
Health Canada recalling Gerber brand baby cereal due to possible Cronobacter
Health Canada has issued a recall for Gerber brand Oat Banana & Mango Baby Cereal due to possible Cronobacter contamination.
Northern Ontario
-
Early morning apartment fire in Greater Sudbury displaces multiple families
Residents of a 20-unit apartment complex on Burton Avenue in Greater Sudbury were evacuated early Monday after a fire ripped through multiple units.
-
Online trading platforms appear to go dark during huge market sell-off
Several online brokerage firms including Charles Schwab, Fidelity and Vanguard appeared to be down for thousands of users early Monday during one of the biggest stock markets sell-offs of 2024.
-
Canada's Ethan Katzberg wins Olympic gold in hammer throw with dominating performance
Ethan Katzberg experienced an unforgettable moment Sunday -- and made history in the process.
Windsor
-
NEW
NEW Windsor police seize more than $30,000 in illegal drugs from resident
On August 1, police say they obtained a search warrant for an apartment in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue due to suspected drug trafficking.
-
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Chatham area
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Chatham and the surrounding area, which tapers off into a severe thunderstorm watch as you move north toward London.
-
Hogs for Hospice invades Leamington
The three-day motorcycle rally took place from August 2 to 4, and attracted thousands of people to the twon.
London
-
'Tragic occurrence': Remains of missing seven-year-old girl located in London Ont., Thames River
The remains of a missing seven-year-old girl have been discovered in the Thames River after a multi-day search in London, Ont.
-
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Chatham area
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Chatham and the surrounding area, which tapers off into a severe thunderstorm watch as you move north toward London.
-
London’s Alysha Newman qualifies for Olympic women’s pole vault final
After clearing 4.55 metres on her first qualifying attempt on Monday, the 30-year-old was one of eleven vaulters to clear the 4.55 mark.
Kitchener
-
'Nobody deserved to die': Neighbours, friends react to Stratford, Ont. shooting
A neighbourhood in Stratford, Ont. is reeling from the shock of a triple shooting that has left residents in disbelief.
-
Man wanted after removing monitoring bracelet while out on bail: police
Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Kitchener resident, Aleksandar Ivaz, who is currently out on bail for a number of criminal offences.
-
'Tragic occurrence': Remains of missing seven-year-old girl located in London Ont., Thames River
The remains of a missing seven-year-old girl have been discovered in the Thames River after a multi-day search in London, Ont.
Barrie
-
OPP announce slew of impaired driving charges
The OPP's Collingwood and Blue Mountains Detachment has charged three drivers with impaired driving offences over the long weekend and four since the end of July.
-
Local singer performs in Orillia after near-death experience
Orillia's Ian North, a singer-songwriter who survived a double-lung pulmonary embolism, delivered a special performance at Couchiching Craft Brewing Co. Sunday afternoon.
-
What's open and closed on holiday Monday?
Barrie's Simcoe Day holiday schedule for parking, buses, garbage schedules and more.
Winnipeg
-
Train derailment in River Heights: WPS
A minor train derailment is holding up traffic in River Heights Monday afternoon.
-
WFPS crews tackle trio of fires early Monday morning
Winnipeg firefighters had a busy Monday morning as they responded to three blazes in less than three hours.
-
What's open and closed for Terry Fox Day in Winnipeg
Terry Fox Day will be celebrated in Manitoba on Monday, resulting in hour changes or closures for several businesses and services in the province.
Calgary
-
Stampeders rally in final quarter to knock off Argonauts 27-23
A clutch fourth-quarter performance led the Calgary Stampeders to a thrilling 27-23 win over the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday.
-
Heavy winds wreak havoc across southern Alberta
Heavy winds and hail tore through parts of southern Alberta Saturday night, leaving a trail of destruction.
-
National Music Centre offering free admission to wildfire evacuees
The National Music Centre is offering to bring a little free music into the lives of wildfire evacuees.
Edmonton
-
Heritage Festival cancels Monday events due to 'significant' storm damage
The Edmonton Heritage Festival announced it will be closed Monday due to storm damage.
-
Jasper resident tours pushed back to Monday
Tours of wildfire damage in the Jasper townsite on Sunday were pushed back one day because of a wildland firefighter's death.
-
Hearing denial for man held for tweet shows complaints system favours police: experts
A University of Alberta criminologist says the recent denial of a public hearing for a Labrador man detained by police over a social media post shows the province's police complaints system is set up to protect officers.
Regina
-
Serious collision near Wolseley blocks eastbound lanes on Highway 1
Drivers hoping to travel east on Highway 1 can expect delays following a serious crash near the town of Wolseley.
-
Waters deemed safe near Regina Beach after E. coli advisory
Testing from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) shows that E. coli levels have drastically decreased near Regina Beach – meaning the area is suitable for recreation once again.
-
Riders hand Elks first win of the season
The Edmonton Elks finally found the win column after a 42-31 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium Saturday night.
Saskatoon
-
Beyond the stage: Saskatoon Fringe's outdoor festival
The Saskatoon Fringe Festival is underway, and Broadway Avenue is alive, bustling with dense crowds, and street performances.
-
Riders hand Elks first win of the season
The Edmonton Elks finally found the win column after a 42-31 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium Saturday night.
-
A 99 year old temperature record fell in Sask. Friday afternoon
Heat warnings have ended across most of Saskatchewan on Saturday after a day that saw more than a handful of temperature records fall on Friday, including a 99 year old record in one community.
Vancouver
-
B.C. landslide: Evacuation order north of where Chilcotin and Fraser rivers merge
Authorities in British Columbia have issued an evacuation order for an area just north of where the Chilcotin River meets the Fraser River because of the danger of flooding caused by a landslide.
-
Most B.C. heat warnings lifted, lightning forecast for southeast
After heat warnings covered more than 20 regions in B.C. Saturday, and over a dozen Sunday, only six remain in effect Monday as temperatures begin to regulate.
-
Dow drops 760 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 amid U.S. economy worries
Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. landslide: Evacuation order north of where Chilcotin and Fraser rivers merge
Authorities in British Columbia have issued an evacuation order for an area just north of where the Chilcotin River meets the Fraser River because of the danger of flooding caused by a landslide.
-
Most B.C. heat warnings lifted, lightning forecast for southeast
After heat warnings covered more than 20 regions in B.C. Saturday, and over a dozen Sunday, only six remain in effect Monday as temperatures begin to regulate.
-
Dow drops 760 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 amid U.S. economy worries
Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.
Kelowna
-
South Okanagan police seek help identifying person of interest in string of thefts
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
-
After a week of decreased activity, Shetland Creek wildfire prompts new evacuation alert in B.C. Interior
After more than a week of mostly scaling back evacuation orders and alerts related to the Shetland Creek wildfire, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District changed course Saturday.
-
Small earthquake felt in B.C.'s Okanagan
A small earthquake rumbled near Penticton, B.C. on Friday afternoon, according to officials.