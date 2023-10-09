Ottawa Jewish community gathering to pray and mourn after Hamas attack in Israel
The president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Ottawa says Monday's solidarity rally is a chance to grieve, mourn, and pray for the families affected by this weekend's terrorist attacks in Israel.
On Saturday, the terrorist group Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israeli citizens on a Jewish holiday, killing hundreds and taking hostages. At least one Canadian was killed in the attacks. Israel declared war on Sunday.
Andrea Freedman says it has been difficult to see the images coming from Israel.
"It's really hard to watch. It's really hard to witness. It's really hard to see your Jewish homeland brutally attacked by terrorists," she told CTV News Ottawa.
"I think the community needs the opportunity to come together. We need the opportunity to grieve, we need the opportunity to mourn and we need the opportunity to pray," she said. "Israel has never experienced a day like what happened."
As of Monday, the death toll stands at more than 900 people in Israel and 680 in Gaza, according to respective authorities.
Freedman says Hebrew prayers will be recited at the gathering for the wellbeing of the citizens and soldiers of Israel and for the families who are grieving.
The event is taking place at the Soloway Jewish Community Centre, 21 Nadolny Sachs Priv., at 7:30 p.m. The event will have security and organizers are asking attendees not to bring bags or backpacks.
Flags outside the JCC were flying at half-mast Monday.
The Jewish Federation of Ottawa says dignitaries, political and community leaders, and Ottawa rabbis will be attendance for prayers, words of strength, as well as testimony and video from those affected by the terrorist attacks.
Freedman says there will also be calls to action from community members, including help with a social media campaign called "Bring Them Home."
"We have 130 Israeli captives in Gaza right now," she said. "They need to be with their families, they need to be with their loved ones, and we have to put pressure on the international community to help make that happen."
Freedman also called on Canadian political leaders to be unequivocal in their condemnation of terrorism.
"We need to continue to hear from our political leaders that Israel has the right to defend herself. We would defend ourselves if we were attacked. This is Israel's 9-11," she said.
Leaders from across the political spectrum condemned the attacks this weekend. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh all issued statements condemning the attacks, as did Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe.
Peace Tower flag flying at half-mast
The flag on the Peace Tower is flying at half-mast Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, following the attack in Israel by Hamas. (Hill Cam)
The flag on the Peace Tower above Parliament is being flown at half-mast until sunset in light of the attack in Israel.
The flag of Israel was also projected onto the tower Sunday night.
Politicians condemn rallies celebrating attack
Trudeau, Poilievre, and Ford were also among politicians who issued statements this weekend condemning rallies that were celebratory of the Hamas attacks.
A pro-Palestine rally and march was held in Ottawa on Sunday, as people waved Palestinian flags and chanted "free, free Palestine" and the slogan "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," a phrase used to signify the creation of a Palestinian state between the River Jordan and the Mediterranean Sea, land that includes Israel.
A now deleted social media post by the group promoting the event called the attack "heroic" and encouraged attendees to "celebrate the resistance's success." A similar demonstration was held in Toronto on Monday, organized by the same group that organized the rally in Ottawa.
"The glorification of violence is never acceptable in Canada – by any group or in any situation. I strongly condemn the demonstrations that have taken place, and are taking place, across the country in support of Hamas’ attacks on Israel. Let’s stand united against acts of terror," Trudeau said Monday on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
Poilievre posted to X on Sunday to also condemn the rallies.
"There is no place for the glorification of terror in Canada (or anywhere else). Hamas’ murder and rape of innocent Israeli civilians is despicable," he wrote on X. "Conservatives condemn the displays of hatred and justifications of cruelty that have followed the terrorist attacks against Israel."
Freedman was also critical of the pro-Palestine rally that was held in Ottawa on Sunday.
"It is absolutely horrific what Hamas did to the Jewish people," Freedman said. "We have seen Palestinians cheering about this on the streets of our nation's capital. We have seen them cheering in capitals around the world."
