Ottawa issues $476,000 in fines for violating winter parking ban this week

Bylaw officers buried Ottawa motorists in parking tickets during the first winter weather parking ban of 2024, with $476,000 worth of fines handed out during this week's storm.

The city of Ottawa issued a daytime winter weather parking ban between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday to allow city crews to clear roads and sidewalks.

Ottawa received 8.6 cm of snow Tuesday night before the precipitation changed to freezing rain. During a daytime winter weather parking ban, only motorists with on-street parking permits are allowed to park on city streets.

Ottawa Bylaw Services tells CTV News Ottawa that 4,536 tickets were issued to motorists violating the daytime parking ban on Wednesday.

Vehicles violating the winter weather parking ban may receive a $125 ticket, with an early payment option of $105.

"The bans are enacted to help City crews efficiently clear snow from roads with the goal of making them as safe as possible for all road users," Roger Chapman, Director of Bylaw and Regulatory Services, said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

"Parking bans in Ottawa are necessary for ensuring that roadways remain clear for various essential services, including snow removal, street cleaning, and emergency vehicle access.

"The safety of residents and visitors is the City’s priority, and we thank everyone for their co-operation when a winter parking ban is implemented."

Bylaw officers issued 3,739 tickets to drivers violating the winter weather parking ban on Dec. 4. During the winter of 2022-23, a total of 20,348 tickets were issued for violating winter weather parking bans.