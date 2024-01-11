OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa issues $476,000 in fines for violating winter parking ban this week

    A parking ticket is seen on the windshield of a car in Ottawa, Ont. (CTV News Ottawa) A parking ticket is seen on the windshield of a car in Ottawa, Ont. (CTV News Ottawa)

    Bylaw officers buried Ottawa motorists in parking tickets during the first winter weather parking ban of 2024, with $476,000 worth of fines handed out during this week's storm.

    The city of Ottawa issued a daytime winter weather parking ban between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday to allow city crews to clear roads and sidewalks.

    Ottawa received 8.6 cm of snow Tuesday night before the precipitation changed to freezing rain. During a daytime winter weather parking ban, only motorists with on-street parking permits are allowed to park on city streets.

    Ottawa Bylaw Services tells CTV News Ottawa that 4,536 tickets were issued to motorists violating the daytime parking ban on Wednesday.

    Vehicles violating the winter weather parking ban may receive a $125 ticket, with an early payment option of $105.

    "The bans are enacted to help City crews efficiently clear snow from roads with the goal of making them as safe as possible for all road users," Roger Chapman, Director of Bylaw and Regulatory Services, said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

    "Parking bans in Ottawa are necessary for ensuring that roadways remain clear for various essential services, including snow removal, street cleaning, and emergency vehicle access.

    "The safety of residents and visitors is the City’s priority, and we thank everyone for their co-operation when a winter parking ban is implemented."

    Bylaw officers issued 3,739 tickets to drivers violating the winter weather parking ban on Dec. 4. During the winter of 2022-23, a total of 20,348 tickets were issued for violating winter weather parking bans.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent dies

    Former NDP leader and founder of the Broadbent Institute Ed Broadbent has died. 'Our country has lost a fierce champion for ordinary Canadians, an intellectual who strongly believed in building a good society,' said the Broadbent Institute in a statement announcing his death.

    The world's most powerful passports for 2024

    In a big shakeup of a quarterly ranking of the world’s most powerful passports, an unprecedented six countries are tied in the top spot for the hottest travel documents for 2024.

    opinion

    opinion How do you solve a problem like Prince Andrew?

    We recently saw Prince Andrew attend Christmas Day service with the rest of the Royal Family, and it seemed as if a campaign was underway to rehabilitate his public image. But with the unsealing of the final batch of Epstein documents, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes there's no turning back now for Andrew, or King Charles III, who's under increased pressure to do something about his disgraced brother.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News