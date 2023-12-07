Ottawa issues $400,000 in fines for violating winter weather parking ban during first storm of the season

Bylaw officers buried Ottawa motorists in parking tickets for violating the winter weather parking ban during the first significant snowstorm of the season.

The city of Ottawa issued a daytime winter weather parking ban from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday to allow crews to clear streets and sidewalks. Ottawa received 12 cm of snow on Monday.

Ottawa Bylaw tells CTV News Ottawa that officers issued 3,739 tickets to drivers violating the winter weather parking ban on Dec. 4.

The fine for violating the winter weather parking ban is $125, with an early payment option of $105.

Winter weather parking bans are issued when snowfall amounts of more than 7 cm are forecast and can apply to overnight or daytime hours. Vehicles without a residential parking permit that are parked on the street during a parking ban may be ticketed.

Last winter, Bylaw Services officers issued 20,348 tickets to motorists violating the winter weather parking ban between December 2022 and March 2023.