OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 80 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the largest one-day increase in new cases in more than a week.

One new death linked to the virus was also reported.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 14,950 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 442 deaths.

The 80 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday is the largest one-day spike in cases since Feb. 21, when 80 new cases were also reported.

On Wednesday, medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches warned Ottawa's COVID-19 rates were inching closer to the "red-control" threshold, which would impose new restrictions on social gatherings, restaurants, bars and gyms.

Ottawa's COVID-19 rate is at 38.7 cases per 100,000 people, while the positivity rate is at 2.1 per cent. The threshold to move into the red zone is a weekly incidence rate of 40 cases per 100,000 and a positivity rate of 2.5 per cent.

Across Ontario, there are 994 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Officials reported 298 cases in Toronto, 171 in Peel Region and 64 in York Region.

OTTAWA'S COVID-19 KEY STATISTICS

Ottawa is in "Orange-Restrict" status under Ontario's COVID-19 framework.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 38.7

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 2.1 per cent (Feb. 24-March 2)

Reproduction number: 1.04 (seven day average)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The Orange-Restrict category of Ontario's COVID-19 framework includes a weekly rate of cases per 100,000 between 25 to 39.9, a percent positivity of 1.3 to 2.4 per cent, and a reproduction number of approximately 1 to 1.1.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of March 4:

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 54,345*

COVID-19 doses received (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna): 61,820

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

Appointments for vaccines for residents 80 and older, or adult recipients of chronic home care, opened in Ottawa Monday for select neighbourhoods. Click here to learn more.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people with known active cases of COVID-19 is back above 500. There are 517 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, up from 497 cases on Wednesday.

Fifty-nine more people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Ottawa Public Health reports 13,991 resolved cases of COVID-19 in the capital.

The number of active cases is the number of total cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are currently 27 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 complications, including four in the intensive care unit.

Of the people in hospital, three are in their 40s (one is in the ICU), three are in their 50s, six are in their 60s (one is in the ICU), two are in their 70s, eight are in their 80s (two are in the ICU), and five are 90 or older.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Two new cases (1,114 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Nine new cases (1,862 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 20 new cases (3,242 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 14 new cases (2,094 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 11 new cases (1,927 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 10 new cases (1,800 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Seven new cases (1,087 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Five new cases (656 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (705 total cases)

90+ years old: One new case (459 total cases)

Unknown: One new cases (4 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reported 1,741 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on March 2.

A total of 4,698 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site in Ottawa to the result is 25 hours.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Nine cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: Seven cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 10 cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Two cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 30 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

There are new COVID-19 outbreaks at Chartwell Duke of Devonshire and Maycourt Hospice. A staff member tested positive for the virus at both facilities.

There are four active community outbreaks: one is linked to a health workplace, one is linked to a construction workplace, one is linked to a community organization and one at a multi-unit dwelling.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Centrepointe Home Daycare École élémentaire catholique La Vérendrye (NEW) École élémentaire catholique Saint-Jean-Paul II Lycée Claudel Osgoode Township High School Service a l'enfance Grandir Ensemble - 33477

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Centre D'Acceuil Champlain Chartwell Duke of Devonshire (NEW) Extendicare Laurier Manor Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Extendicare West End Villa Forest Hill Governor's Walk Retirement Group Home – 32782 Madonna Care Community Manoir Marochel Manotick Place Retirement Maycourt Hospice (NEW) Rockcliffe Retirement Residence Sarsfield Colonial Home Shelter - 28778 Shelter - 29677 Shelter - 29770 Shelter - 29860 Shelter - 33435 Shelter - 33687 Supported Independent Living – 32891 The Ottawa Hospital - Civic Campus - A2 The Ottawa Hospital - Civic Campus - A4 (Medicine)/A5/B5/Ama The Ottawa Hospital - General Campus - Single Unit 7Ncc/Ccu

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

Two staff or patient cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a specified hospital unit within a 14-day period where both cases could have reasonably acquired their infection in hospital is considered an outbreak in a public hospital.