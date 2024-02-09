Ottawa Humane Society sees 'unseasonable surge' in pets arriving at the shelter this winter

The Ottawa Humane Society says it's seeing an "unseasonable surge" of pets and a slow adoption rate this winter, as families express concerns about the high cost to own a pet.

More than 100 animals have been admitted to the Ottawa Humane Society over the past week, following a 15 per cent increase in animals arriving at the shelter in January.

The surge in pets being turned in comes as the humane society saw a 23 per cent decrease in animal adoptions in January compared to the same month in 2023.

"The slowdown in adoptions is unfortunate, but not surprising,” Stephen Smith, Ottawa Humane Society senior manager of marketing and communications, said in a statement.

“We recently surveyed the community to find out the greatest needs of Ottawa’s pets and their people. Overwhelmingly, Ottawa identified the cost of caring for a pet as the most important issue. Families may be worried about being able to provide for a new pet financially and are more hesitant to bring a furry friend home."

The humane society is working to enhance and expand its community services, including its Emergency Pet Food Bank, Mobile Spay/Neuter Service and wellness clinic.

The Ottawa Humane Society says the drop in donations is putting a "significant strain" on its resources, with animals spending more time in the shelter before finding its forever home.

The humane society's chief veterinarian says they are seeing a "wide variety of animals" in need of help.

“Whether found lost and alone as strays or brought to us by heartbroken families who have made the incredibly difficult decision to give up their pet, there are many animals who need veterinary care, behavioural support, shelter and day-to-day love and attention at the OHS," Shelley Hutchings said.

As of Friday, there are 13 dogs who need a foster home.

On Friday, the Ottawa Humane Society had 30 cats, 7 dogs and 48 other animals listed for adoption on its website.