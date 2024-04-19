Ottawa Humane Society drops senior cat adoption fee

It’s cheaper to adopt a senior cat now, as the Ottawa Humane Society has removed the adoption fee for all cats six years old and up.

Removing the fee will help the cats find loving forever homes faster, said the OHS in a news release on Friday.

“Historically, older cats are the pets who have the hardest time finding their perfect match,” said OHS senior manager of operations, Carley Davidson. “We want these cats to spend their golden years with a family who loves them.”

The humane society says there are currently five senior cats available for adoption, noting that one of them has been in the shelter since the beginning of the year.

“Kitten season is right around the corner,” said Davidson. “There will soon be many kittens who need new homes, which means some of our older cats will have an even harder time finding their perfect match.”

Adopting an older cat comes with many benefits, such as knowing the pet’s personality, OHS says.

It adds the cats will also be calmer than their younger counterparts, as it takes a long time for a pet to be “as sweet as a senior.”

The OHS’s adoptable cats are available online