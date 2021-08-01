OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health said Sunday another five people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ottawa, but local hospitals are free of COVID-19 patients.

The new cases reported Sunday bring Ottawa's pandemic total to 27,820.

No new deaths were reported in Ottawa on Sunday. The pandemic death toll stands at 593 residents.

Five more cases are considered resolved, holding the number of confirmed active cases steady.

There are zero active COVID-19 outbreaks in the city, according to OPH.

Across Ontario, health officials reported another 218 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and two more Ontarians have died. Another 155 cases are considered resolved.

Fifteen additional cases of COVID-19 were reported across eastern Ontario on Sunday. Public Health Ontario added one new case in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, five new cases in Hastings Prince Edward Public Health's region, two new cases in the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health region, one new case in the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit and six new cases in the Renfrew County and District Health Unit.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (July 24 to July 30): 4.1 (up from 4.0)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (July 23 to July 29): 0.5 per cent

Reproduction number (seven day average): 1.08 (down from 1.12)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 771,626

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 654,869

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 84 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 71 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,333,790

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 51 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, unchanged from Saturday.

Ottawa Public Health reported five newly resolved cases on Sunday. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,176.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health is reporting zero COVID-19 patients in local hospitals and zero in intensive care.

Local ICUs have been COVID-19 free for a month.

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Two new case (2,304 total cases)

10-19 years-old: One new cases (3,581 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Zero new cases (6,245 total cases)

30-39 years-old: One new case (4,253 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Zero new cases (3,662 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Zero new cases (3,334 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (1,965 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One new case (1,097 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (856 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,834

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 406

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 35

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 49

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 43 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,147

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce's next testing update will be released Tuesday, Aug. 3 because of the Civic Holiday on Monday.

On Friday, the taskforce said the positivity rate in Ottawa residents for the week of July 23 - July 29 was 0.5 per cent.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 17 hours.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: One new case

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Five new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Two new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: One new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Six new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.