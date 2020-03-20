OTTAWA -- Visitors will no longer be allowed at the Ottawa Hospital.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ottawa Hospital is adopting a “No Visitors” policy beginning Saturday, March 21. The policy covers the General Campus, the Civic Campus and the Riverside Campus.

A hospital spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa that the “No Visitors” policy is designed to protect patients and staff members.

All Ottawa hospitals introduced new visitor restrictions earlier this week due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of March 16, Bruyere banned visitors from the facility to “keep your loved ones and all of our patients and residents safe.”

The University of Ottawa Heart Institute is restricting all visitors. In a statement, the Heart Institute said “in the event you arrive at the Heart Institute, you will be screened and it is very likely you will not be allowed in to visit.”