Ottawa Hospital declares 'Code Red' after fire at Civic Campus ER

The Ottawa Hospital says the emergency department at the Civic Campus remains open following an early morning fire.

Ottawa's largest hospital says a 'Code Red' was called at the Civic Campus on Carling Avenue at approximately 6:30 a.m. following a fire in the emergency department.

"Ottawa Fire Services responded immediately and the fire was extinguished," an Ottawa Hospital spokesperson said in a statement. "Patients were moved to other areas and no staff or patient injuries have been reported. The extend of the damage is currently being assessed."

An Ottawa Fire Service spokesperson says there was no fire for firefighters to extinguish when they arrived at the hospital, and firefighters helped contain water from the sprinkler system.

The Ottawa Police Service Arson Unit is investigating the fire. No other information has been released.

In October, the Ottawa Hospital declared a 'Code Orange' at the General Campus following a transformer fire. Staff moved several patients following the fire and the emergency department was closed for several days.