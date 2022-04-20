Ottawa home prices up 20 per cent from 2021: Royal LePage
A new report out from real estate agency Royal LePage says home prices in Ottawa have risen 20 per cent from one year ago.
That means median price of a single-family detached home rose to $947,600.
"At that price point, you really need to go in there with a minimum of $70,000 as just a down payment," Kyle Miller, a mortgage agent with Mortgage Brokers Ottawa, explains to CTV News.
"I think the bigger challenge here is you need to have a household income pushing $190,000."
The median price of a condominium in the city also increased 9.8 per cent to $432,500 during the same period, a price Miller says is much more manageable with a down payment around $22,000 and a household income of under $100,000.
But the latest numbers paint a picture of the affordability of Ottawa, which has become the third most expensive market in Canada, behind only Vancouver and Toronto.
The report by Royal LePage suggests the ever-climbing prices are pushing first-time homebuyers out of the city and into communities like Almonte, Carleton Place, and Arnprior.
"Anywhere they can move out to get somewhere that's a little more reasonable - I've had so many couples," says Dianne Gillette, a broker with Keller Williams Integrity Realty in Arnprior.
"There's tens of tens of tens of couples trying to find places and it's just not possible," she tells CTV News. "And then they're trying to rent because they can't get anything to buy."
One of those prospective buyers is Gillette's daughter-in-law Jenna Hill.
Hill and her husband currently rent in Kanata. They have been trying to buy their first home in Arnprior since 2020.
"At this point we are less picky, beyond less picky," says Hill, whose budget sits at $500,000, "which is crazy to say, thinking back.
"We're competing against those multi-family buyers that have more than two incomes coming in to help pay with that down payment, and they're okay with spending $100,000 over asking," says Hill. "We can't afford that, many people can't afford that."
Gillette says most listings in Arnprior are around $200,000 cheaper than compared to what is listed in Ottawa, but supply remains the issue, with builders still backed up from the pandemic.
"They're putting them in as fast as they can," says Gillette.
Meantime, the Ontario government is introducing new rules to try and eliminate blind bidding, by allowing sellers to hold an open offer process.
"A new option that would allow buyers and sellers to put all their cards on the table," says Tim Hudak, CEO of the Ontario Real Estate Association. "Not only price but closing date, how much of a down payment you're making, all of that, and the government has accepted."
For Hill, that change just means they will be able to see just how much they are missing out by.
"It's beyond, beyond, beyond frustrating."
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nuclear risk 'nightmare': Details of Russia's takeover of Chornobyl
Chornobyl nuclear power plant workers say they were held at gunpoint and had to work for more than a month straight with little food or sleep. Scientists and officials watched in disbelief from afar at some of the activity of Russian forces around the damaged reactor.
Ukraine war refugees top 5 million as assault intensifies
With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the country since Russian troops invaded on Feb. 24.
Woman shoved onto Toronto subway tracks speaks out as video emerges of disturbing incident
The 39-year-old woman who was shoved onto Toronto subway tracks said she felt like she was going to die and doesn't understand why she was pushed.
Ontario to allow new home sales tactic that would change the bidding process
The Ontario government is introducing new real estate regulations that would allow home sellers to share bids on their property and disclose the details of competing offers.
Netflix eyes password sharing crackdown, and bringing in ads
An unexpectedly sharp drop in subscribers has Netflix considering changes it has long resisted: Minimizing password sharing and creating a low-cost subscription supported by advertising.
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King charged with perjury, obstruction of justice
Ottawa convoy protest organizer Pat King is now facing perjury and obstruction of justice charges related to testimony he gave at his bail review hearing last week.
Here's what landlords are allowed to ask prospective tenants
One of the toughest parts of the rental application process involves knowing which kinds of questions landlords are allowed to ask of prospective tenants. Rental experts spoke with CTVNews.ca about the types of queries landlords should ask, and those they should steer clear of when deciding who to lease their unit to.
Canada sanctions Putin's daughters, sending Ukraine 'heavy artillery'
Canada is sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters, as part of a fresh round of punitive measures aimed at more than two dozen 'close associates' of Putin, including Russian oligarchs and their family members. And, responding to a request from Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trudeau said Canada will be sending more 'heavy artillery' to Ukraine.
5 things to know for Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Details emerge from Russia's occupation of the Chornobyl nuclear plant, the latest inflation report is set to be released today, and the woman who was shoved onto subway tracks in Toronto speaks exclusively to CTV News. Here's what you need to know today.
Atlantic
-
Jeopardy! champion Mattea Roach wins 11th consecutive match Tuesday
Nova Scotia's Mattea Roach won her 11th consecutive match on Jeopardy! Tuesday night, bringing her total winnings to US$244,882.
-
New Brunswick expands eligibility for second COVID-19 booster dose
As of Tuesday, New Brunswickers who are 50 and older can go and get a second COVID-19 booster shot at participating pharmacies.
-
'Fear factor' fuelling used car crunch, but relief may be on the way
Due to COVID-19 and supply chain issues, those who have shopped for a used car lately could be well aware it's not a buyer's market at the moment.
Toronto
-
Woman shoved onto Toronto subway tracks speaks out as video emerges of disturbing incident
The 39-year-old woman who was shoved onto Toronto subway tracks said she felt like she was going to die and doesn't understand why she was pushed.
-
Nearly 100 workers at Toronto's Union Station walk off the job
Nearly 100 employees at Toronto's Union Station are walking off the job, which could cause service disruptions at Canada's busiest transportation hub.
-
Travellers denied boarding Swoop flight after airline mistakenly forces passengers to take COVID-19 tests
Multiple people were denied boarding a Swoop flight departing from Toronto on Tuesday because airline staff said a negative COVID-19 test was still mandatory, despite the Jamaican government dropping the requirement last week.
Montreal
-
Judge chides Quebec dad for taking son, 10, to 'Freedom Convoy' protests
A Quebec judge has ordered a father to stop taking his 10-year-old son to anti-mandate protests after he brought the boy to the 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa in February.
-
Talbot earns shutout as Minnesota Wild blank Montreal Canadiens 2-0
The Canadiens (20-46-11) threatened in the second period but couldn't find the back of the net.
-
Man, 19, sent to hospital after stabbing in Montreal North
A teenager is in hospital after police say he was stabbed Tuesday afternoon in Montreal North.
Northern Ontario
-
Nuclear risk 'nightmare': Details of Russia's takeover of Chornobyl
Chornobyl nuclear power plant workers say they were held at gunpoint and had to work for more than a month straight with little food or sleep. Scientists and officials watched in disbelief from afar at some of the activity of Russian forces around the damaged reactor.
-
Woman shoved onto Toronto subway tracks speaks out as video emerges of disturbing incident
The 39-year-old woman who was shoved onto Toronto subway tracks said she felt like she was going to die and doesn't understand why she was pushed.
-
Netflix eyes password sharing crackdown, and bringing in ads
An unexpectedly sharp drop in subscribers has Netflix considering changes it has long resisted: Minimizing password sharing and creating a low-cost subscription supported by advertising.
London
-
Toothless 'mask requirement' approved by TVDSB after meandering debate
Public school trustees with the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) have approved a mask “requirement” that can not and will not be enforced.
-
Guilty verdict returned at London, Ont. murder trial
Late Tuesday afternoon, the jury at the second degree murder trial of Robert Ashley Williams, 39, started its deliberations.
-
Land deal to relieve overcrowded school in northwest London divides councillors
An agreement to expedite construction of a second public school in northwest London is dividing council along ideological lines.
Winnipeg
-
Sunwing flight delays leaves Kenora woman grounded in Cuba
A Kenora woman vacationing in Cuba is one of thousands of travellers experiencing delays after a holiday destination airline experienced system issues.
-
'It's a nightmare': Family of woman, children killed in Portage la Prairie struggling to process tragedy
It’s been over a week since Tammi St. Jean received a phone call from Manitoba RCMP informing her that her daughter and two grandchildren had been found dead, but she is still having trouble processing the devastating news.
-
Witness in Eduardo Balaquit homicide trial testifies about vehicle break-in, stolen bankcards and fraudulent transactions
A trial for the man accused of manslaughter in the disappearance of 59-year-old Eduardo Balaquit nearly four years ago continued Tuesday after it was postponed due to last week’s storm.
Kitchener
-
Muslim space at University of Guelph allegedly desecrated during campus event
A University of Guelph student association is apologizing after basins used by Muslim students to cleanse themselves before prayer were allegedly urinated in during an event on campus.
-
Driver dies after van crashes into tree in Kitchener
An 85-year-old man has died following a crash in Kitchener Tuesday afternoon.
-
'Blurring the line between the virtual and the physical word': Waterloo researchers helping develop the metaverse
A team at the University of Waterloo is working on research described as “the evolution of the internet,” in part through a grant from Meta, the parent company of Facebook.
Calgary
-
Construction closes Hwy 1 until May long weekend; improved safety comes with short term challenges
Driving to Kamloops or Vancouver will take at least another hour and a half for the next month as crews work to straighten a 4.8 kilometre stretch of road just east of Golden.
-
Snowfall warning issued for Calgary
A snowfall warning was issued for Calgary by Environment Canada Tuesday at 5:43 p.m., as the city was walloped by significantly more snow than originally forecast.
-
Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2
Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police should stop charging for personal drug possession, report says
Saskatoon Police Service should be instructed to refrain from imposing criminal charges on people who are found in possession of a personal amount of a substance, a new report says.
-
'Woke up crying in pain': Sask. NDP leader shares son's struggle with COVID-19
The leader of Saskatchewan's opposition says his four-year-old son's bout of COVID-19 resulted in a trip to the emergency room.
-
Saskatoon grassfire threatens homes
For the second time this week, a controlled burn got out of hand in the Saskatoon area.
Edmonton
-
'Don't believe in socialism': Kenney happy to leave insurance rates to the free market
Alberta's premier accused his NDP opponents of wanting to bring in public auto insurance Tuesday, a move that Jason Kenney said would result in "Soviet-style" lack of choice, like other provinces.
-
First-of-its-kind country music program in Canada launches at MacEwan University
MacEwan University launched the Distinguished Visiting Artist in Country Music program Tuesday, the first university program of its kind in Canada.
-
Artwork made by local doctor and musician being sold to raise money for Ukraine
A local musician and doctor are teaming up to raise funds for humanitarian relief in Ukraine.
Vancouver
-
Family of B.C. mother who sacrificed her life to save her children from runaway van is suing Amazon
The husband and twin daughters of a B.C. woman who died after being hit by a rolling delivery van are suing two logistics companies and Amazon.
-
B.C. paramedics in Poland preparing to deliver ambulances, supplies to Ukraine
Two first responders from Vancouver Island are now in Poland getting ready to deliver much-needed medical equipment to front-line workers in Ukraine.
-
12-year-old podcaster wraps up hockey and hospitals tour in Vancouver
A boy who has undergone three open-heart surgeries is using his love of hockey to spread awareness of the work Canadian children's hospitals are doing to save lives.
Regina
-
City of Regina unveils 'Transit Master Plan'
The City of Regina unveiled its Transit Master Plan on Tuesday, which lays out the city’s aspirations for its public transit system for the next 25 years.
-
Sask. resident wins record $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
A Regina resident is $70 million richer after winning a Lotto Max jackpot – the largest ever to be won in the western Canada lottery region.
-
Regina man assaulted with hammer; Regina police say
A Regina man was arrested and charged after an assault early Saturday morning.