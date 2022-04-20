Ottawa home prices up 20 per cent from 2021: Royal LePage

Here's what landlords are allowed to ask prospective tenants

One of the toughest parts of the rental application process involves knowing which kinds of questions landlords are allowed to ask of prospective tenants. Rental experts spoke with CTVNews.ca about the types of queries landlords should ask, and those they should steer clear of when deciding who to lease their unit to.

Canada sanctions Putin's daughters, sending Ukraine 'heavy artillery'

Canada is sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters, as part of a fresh round of punitive measures aimed at more than two dozen 'close associates' of Putin, including Russian oligarchs and their family members. And, responding to a request from Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trudeau said Canada will be sending more 'heavy artillery' to Ukraine.

5 things to know for Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Details emerge from Russia's occupation of the Chornobyl nuclear plant, the latest inflation report is set to be released today, and the woman who was shoved onto subway tracks in Toronto speaks exclusively to CTV News. Here's what you need to know today.

