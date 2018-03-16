

CTV Ottawa





An Ottawa high school teacher has been charged with sexual offences that occurred at a local school between 2014 and 2016.

55-year-old Robert Lavergne was teaching at St. Patrick's High School of the Ottawa Catholic District School Board at the time. Today, he was charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a female under the age of 18. Lavergne is scheduled to appear in court on April 25.

In a statement, the Ottawa Catholic School Board said it is "deeply sorry" to learn that a teacher has been charged. The teacher has been suspended and a letter has been sent home to parents.

“The number one priority for our Board is the continued safety and well-being of each student. We will continue to cooperate with the police in their investigation of this matter. As a Catholic community, we will pray for all the persons affected by this difficult situation. I truly regret that such conduct has allegedly occurred at one of our schools.” said Denise Andre, OCSB Director of Education, in a statement.

School-based counselling and central professional resources are available to students, staff and families.

Police are concerned there could be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service SACA Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5944. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.