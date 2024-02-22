Ottawa high school celebrates Black History Month with cultural showcase

As Black History Month events unfold across the region, students at Notre Dame High School in Ottawa are actively engaged in a month-long event of heritage and excellence.

The highly anticipated "Cultural Extravaganza" event aims to provide students with a platform to share and learn from each other. From music and dancing to fashion and poetry, the event promises to be a dynamic celebration of Black culture.

Culminating in a cultural showcase at the end of February, students are gearing up to present a vibrant display of culture, history, and Black excellence.

"I hope to get a lot from this experience," said Grade 8 student Lydia Assani. She says she is looking forward to being on stage as part of the production.

"I hope that more people start to learn about the culture through the walk-throughs, when there’s presentations to show that Black people can be represented in a lot of ways."

Rawan Elagami, a Grade 12 student involved with the Black Student's Association since Grade 9, emphasized the importance of community unity.

"I really hope that I will be able to bring our community together and just unite the different diverse cultures within our Black culture," Elagami said.

Many other events and activities are taking place throughout Black History Month at the school.

Students at Notre Dame High School are gearing up for a Black History Month Showcase on Feb. 29. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)

“What we hope to accomplish, is to show the diversity within the African diaspora," said Tolorunlogo Akrinrinola, Notre Dame's graduation coach. "So we have a lot of Black students here at Notre Dame High School, and come from across the Pan-African diaspora. So we want to highlight those cultures."

With the audience eagerly anticipating the showcase, including family, staff and students from both the high school and nearby elementary schools, the event promises to be an inspiring celebration of black heritage and achievement,

“This process of getting ready for this show, I've learned so many things that just piece together and these amazing cultures," said Elagami.

"I hope the students will watch, gain happiness and just get educated on Black culture and how beautiful it can be," said Grade 12 student Ameera Zulu.