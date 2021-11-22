GATINEAU, QUE. -- Hazardous materials crews from Ottawa were called to the Gatineau Hospital Monday following a chemical leak in the laundry area.

In a release, the CISSS de l'Outaouais said that the Gatineau fire department had the situation under control and no one was hurt, but teams from Ottawa were also called in to help.

All hospital services remain functional and no other area was affected by this incident. The laundry area has been isolated.

The CISSS de l'Outaouais said more information would be available Tuesday.