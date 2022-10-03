Ottawa has one of the highest third-dose COVID-19 vaccination rates in Ontario
As Ottawa Public Health urges residents to boost their level of protection against COVID-19 this fall, new statistics show Ottawa has one of the highest rates for COVID-19 vaccination in Ontario.
According to data from Public Health Ontario, Ottawa has the third highest rate of residents aged 18 and older with three doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario – at 68.73 per cent.
Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has the highest third dose vaccination rates in Ontario at 72.41 per cent, followed by Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health at 71.32 per cent.
All Ottawa adults aged 18 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 bivalent vaccine, which targets Omicron variants of COVID-19.
Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches is urging people to book an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine, as COVID-19 levels rise in the community.
"This is a good time to get your level of protection against COVID-19 boosted with a bivalent vaccine, it's a better match with the Omicron variant that is now circulating," Etches said last week.
Appointments can be booked through the COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre (PVCC) at 1-833-943-3900. Appointments will be for a local community clinic. You can also book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at select Ottawa pharmacies.
Here's where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa
Community Clinics
- Orleans Ruddy Family YMCA-YWCA at 265 Centrum Boulevard
- Century Public School at 8 Redpine Drive
- Tom Brown Arena at 141 Bayview Road
- Kanata Recreation Complex – 100 Charlie Rogers Place
Residents are encouraged to make an appointment
Neighbourhood Health and Wellness Hubs
- Albion Heatherington Recreation Centre at 1560 Heatheringtron Road (Tuesday to Thursday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Ledbury Pavilion at 1250 Ledbury Avenue – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Bayshore Field House at 175 Woodridge Crescent (Tuesday to Thursday form 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- AMA Community Centre at 1216 Hunt Club Road (Tuesday to Thursday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Hunt Club-Riverside Park Community Centre at 332 Paul Anka Drive (Tuesday and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Bellevue Community Centre at 1475 Caldwell Avenue (Thursday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Greenboro Library at 363 Lorry Greenburg Drive (Tuesday and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- ABC Wellness Centre at 1021 Cyrville Road (Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Rideau High School at 815 St. Laurent Boulevard (Tuesday and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Canadian Mental Health Association at 311 McArthur Avenue (Tuesday and Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Emerald Plaza Library at 1547 Merivale Road (Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- St. Aidan's Anglican Church at 934 Hamlet Road (Thursday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Jules Morin Fieldhouse at 400 Clarence Street East (Tuesday and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
No appointment is needed
There are no after-school COVID-19 vaccination clinics and mobile pop-up vaccination clinics this week.
