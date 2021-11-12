OTTAWA -- The city of Ottawa has released new details on its plan to give OC Transpo customers free transit in December.

A memo outlining the plan came hours after the Confederation Line returned to service following a 54-day shutdown.

"From December 1 to 31, fare gates at all O-Train stations will be opened and fare boxes and smartcard readers on all OC Transpo buses will be covered," transit services general manager Renee Amilcar said in the memo to council.

Mayor Jim Watson proposed the idea of free transit in December. soon after the LRT shut down on Sept. 19. Last month, council approved a motion last month to give riders free transit in December in recognition of the disruption caused by the O-Train shutdown, as long as full service resumed on the O-Train.

Amilcar said monthly December passes will not be sold.

“Presto customers with auto-renew subscriptions will see a one-cent charge, which will be credited back to their account. January monthly passes will go on sale in mid-December."

All Para Transpo trips during December will be free.

O-Train service launched on Friday with seven trains running, with three spares in the yard. Amilar notes OC Transpo has committed to increasing the number of trains available for service, with full service expected to be in place by the end of November.

Eleven trains are currently required for full service to meet demand.

Watson had said the $7.2 million cost of the no-charge transit in December will be covered by funds from the project agreement with Rideau Transit Group.

"With full LRT service expected by the end of the month, and in line with Allan Hubley's motion, I'm pleased to confirm that OC Transpo will offer-no charge transit for the O-Train, OC Transpo buses and Para Transpo in December," said Watson on Twitter.

"A regular monthly fare holder will save over $122 while helping out small businesses rebound from the pandemic during the holiday season."