OTTAWA -- E-Scooters have the green light to roll on Ottawa’s multi-use pathways, bike lanes and some streets.

Council approved a pilot project for the City of Ottawa to allow electric scooters to operate in Ottawa until the end of October. Under the plan, the city would allow rental companies to rent out 600 e-scooters.

Mayor Jim Watson expressed concern about the safety of e-scooters, but voted in favour of the pilot project. Councillors Scott Moffatt and Carol Anne Meehan voted against the proposal.

Under the plan, the City of Ottawa will allow e-scooters on city-owned cycling facilities, footbridges, multi-use pathways and on roads with speed limits of up to 50 kilometres-an-hour.

The electric scooters will not be allowed on City of Ottawa sidewalks, or on National Capital Commission multi-use pathways. The NCC will not allow the e-scooters on its property in 2020.

Ontario’s regulations for e-scooters include riders being 16 years or age and older, a maximum speed limit of 24 kilometres an hour, helmets for riders under 18 and all e-scooters equipped with a bell, a brake and lights.